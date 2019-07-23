Changes to a bylaw and a governing document policy won approval by the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors at its July meeting last Wednesday, in 4-2 votes.

Directors Dick Garrison and Diana Podawiltz voted against both measures in current business, with vice chair Tormey Campagna and directors Buddy Dixon, Nancy Luehring and Mike Medica favoring the changes.

Also, during public comments by property owners, members questioned the POA’s compliance with a recent Saline County Circuit Court ruling, and spoke for greater gate security (see related article on 7A.)

Soon after chair Cindi Erickson introduced the proposed revision to bylaws Article XII, Podawiltz moved to amend it, calling for each committee to have at least one property owner who is not a board director or staff member, with Garrison seconding the proposed amendment.

Podawiltz said her amendment could help ensure committees benefit from continuity and expertise. She said committee members often serve two three-year terms, longer than many board directors have been serving. And, she said a recently retired certified public accountant could offer valuable expertise for the audit committee, as an example of owners’ expertise.

Campagna said he originally intended to submit a similar motion, but found that all but two committees already had non-director and non-staff owners, and he became worried about the potential future effect for a committee handling confidential material.

Director Mike Medica said the audit committee potentially handles issues that could lead to criminal prosecution, raising the need for confidentiality.

After further discussion, Podawiltz’s proposal failed, with only Garrison joining in support.

For the governing document change policy, Campagna said he earlier had trepidation about listing the Comprehensive Master Plan as a governing document.

Chief executive officer Lesley Nalley said it was listed as a governing document because of the need for board approval.

She said the staff executes the board’s policies as set forth in the annual budget.

Campagna said with the guardrails, he could support the proposal.

Also in current business, the board unanimously voted to refinance purchase of three sanitation trucks leased in 2016.

Campagna said all three trucks are in good condition. Trucks were financed for $387,860, with a $231,000 balloon payment due this month. Trucks could be turned in off a buyback option for $77,000 each, but they are worth more than that, he said.

The new terms are financing $230,880 with Arvest Bank for 3 years, for a total cost of $246,690, within the sanitation department’s current budget.

Details about these and other issues are available in the July board packet, available under the governance tab in the owners’ area at www.explorethevillage.com.

Directors had time for comments immediately after current business.

Podowiltz told the public she still has “Livin’ the Dream” stickers available, courtesy of Friends of Hot Springs Village, which created the “Livin’ the Dream” campaign and printed the stickers. She said there is no better place to live.

Next, Garrison asked the public to tone down the rhetoric on controversial issues. “This stuff will get resolved,” he said.

Nancy Luehring said she liked comments by both Podawiltz and Garrison.

Buddy Dixon said vacancies still exist on some committees, even with slots that were filled earlier in the consent agenda.

He urged property owners to volunteer to serve on committees. “Step up and be part of the future of this Village,” Dixon said.

Campagna said he was thinking about the Golden Rule earlier in the day, and urged people to follow it, treating others the way they would wish to be treated.

In the consent agenda, the board appointed of Tom Ellers, Jerry Swaim and Alan Wellesley to the lakes committee, Mike Hood and Walter Pettey to the governmental affairs committee and the appointment of the 2020 operating and capital budget ad hoc committee.

In her CEO/corporate secretary report, Nalley said the net operating gain before capital and depreciation is $217,000 less than a year earlier. Golf and some other departments gained ground in June. “Congratulations to the golf team for breaking $300,000 on visitor golf revenue,” she said.

In accordance with restructuring, she said, the administration’s year-to-date subsidy is $173,000 less than a year earlier, followed by community development and marketing’s $125,000 subsidy decline. Public safety’s subsidy is $50,000 higher, with golf $479,000 higher.

Nalley noted an improvement in property owner equity.

For public safety, the fire department has two more staff than a year earlier. The police department has one more staffer, but still has open positions.

Nalley commended both Police Chief Ricky Middleton and Fire Chief Jason Miller. “Along with addressing various personnel and operation needs, both have advocated on behalf of their teams for various equipment, including the Village’s first ladder truck to reach our multi-story facilities and provide additional capabilities for our challenging terrain,” she said.

Asking the public to join in extending gratitude “for those who serve and protect our community,” the audience, board and staff joined in applause for firefighters, police officers and other emergency personnel.

Nalley said the POA continues to evaluate gates and and visitor usage of lakes and other amenities.

“We’ve always had visitors here, but when they go to the golf course and pay, that’s fine,” she said.

Gates have front and rear cameras, and the police department has pulled hours of footage to research gate compliance.

Nalley said a “significaent portion” of reports of tailgaters are comprised of members or visitors authorized by a member. Examples might be a family member with a gate card but no sticker, or a visitor with a dash pass on the seat, instead of on the dash.

Usage of Balboa Gate nearly equals East Gate usage, suggesting the need of evalating possible part-time staffing at Balboa Gate, she said.

Options under discussion for beaches are a possible gate arm or an additional summer beach employee to ask for a card or visitor pass.

Last weekend, plans were for a police officer to watch for stickers and passes at Balboa Beach. Nalley said there needs to be consistent procedures for handling non-members. Citing the need for clarity by the public over roles of the compliance and police departments, she has asked Middleton to prepare a white paper in layman’s terms.

Campagna urged the public to let authorities handle issues of suspected gate abuse, saying the police can review videos. “Let’s not be chasing people down and trying to make citizens arrests,” he said.

Medica said drivers using global positioning system, or GPS, units often are led to Balboa Gate or Danville Gate. He suggested the need for a sign to advise non-members to go to a manned gate.

Nalley suggested giving visitors first the gate address, then the Village address from the gate.

As part of chief financial officer Liz Mathis’ report, Hagan-Newkirk representatives discussed their fiduciary services for 401 education.

Director of qualified plans Rob Thorpe said Hagan-Newkirk staff will come to the Village to individually discuss 401k possibilities with employees. Educating individuals is a key component of their duties as financial advisers.

Reports by Mathis and chief member experience officer Jamie Caperton are part if the online board packet.

Quoting an unknown source, Caperton said, “Excellence is never an accident; it is the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction, skillful execution and the vision to see obstacles as opportunities.”

In her initial report to the board, she pledged to assess and improve the POA’s commitment to quality service, to differentiate and elevate service to become a provider of choice and to “develop a culture that consistently delivers exceptional service.”

Village Church of Christ preacher David Tappe gave the opening prayer after Erickson verified a quorum.

August’s board meeting will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Ouachita Activities Building, Ponce de Leon Center.



