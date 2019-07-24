Three men are OK following a late-night water rescue along the Cadron Creek on Sunday.

A Conway woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday alerting authorities that her family left home to float the Cadron Creek around 7 a.m. on the day in question. When they did not return by 11:30 p.m., she reached out to authorities for help.

Cassondra Adams told dispatchers her husband, James, brother-in-law David Adams and her son planned to float the Cadron Creek from Highway 65 to Highway 285 North on Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene and were met by the Conway woman’s brother-in-law, who said he made it back to the Cadron Creek bridge around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday morning.

David had not heard from his brother or nephew and noted he last saw the two while “they were on inner tubes about two miles upstream.”

Deputies requested aid from the Faulkner County Rescue Squad to search for the missing men.

Rescue Squad members took to the waters at 2:30 a.m., launching their kayaks from Acres Circle, located just outside of Greenbrier, to search for James and his son, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said.

The two were located along the bank “about a quarter mile upstream” at 5 a.m. Monday.

“Once they made it back to the bridge, James told deputies they lost sight of David Adams around sun down,” officials said after speaking with the two men. “They then floated to the front part of the creek where one of the inner tubes was punctured while they were caught in some rapids. They were able to make it to the bank where [the] rescue squad located them.”

James and his son were assessed by first responders on scene and “seem[ed] to be okay.”

Cassandra knowing where her family planned their floating trip made it easier for first responders to locate the missing men. Officials said they encourage residents to always let another party not involved in an outing know where they are headed and when they plan to return. This allows that individual to alert authorities you could be missing or injured if they are unable to get ahold of you, Stone said.

“It is important to make sure when out, whether it be hiking or shopping, to let someone know where you are going and plan to be just in case you don’t get home in a timely manner or you do not have service or your phone dies so that someone knows where you were going or should be,” Stone told the Log Cabin Democrat.

“It may also be a good idea to let someone know what you were wearing as well so they can give as much information as possible to law enforcement,” she said.