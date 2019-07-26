If all you know of new Magazine Schools superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate is that she has worked for the Arkansas School Board Association and been a deputy superintendent in North Little Rock, you might think moving to south Logan County would make her feel like a fish out of water.

You would be wrong.

Her father was a superintendent of a then-Class 1A school, Vilonia.

“I grew up in that school,” said Shumate. “My first administration job was at Ouachita High School.”

Again a single-A school.

“When you’re at a school that is that size, it becomes your heart, very quickly,” said Shumate. “I can see the parallels between my sweet little Ouachita and even Vilonia. My husband and I talk all the time about this is what Vilonia was in the 70s.

“I’m back where I need to be. I’m back home. I know I’m not from here, but that’s what it feels like.”

Shumate also keeps a couple of things in her office to remind her of exactly where she came from and why she does what she does. One of those is a pair of cowboy boots and a cowboy hat from her grandfather.

The previous owner had a dairy farm in Bismarck, Ark. He also worked shoveling the stables at Oaklawn Racing Track.

“I keep those up there to remind me of where I came from,” said Shumate. “I didn’t come from some rich people that live in the city, that’s where I come from.”

The hat was a purchase just before he passed, she said.

Also featured is a framed photo of Arabian girls, cut from a magazine.

“Those little girls, you can’t say they were protesting really, but they were. They were in hiding when Al Qaeda was at its height and they wanted to go to school. Al Qaeda wouldn’t let girls go to school so that picture is my ‘remember why you do what you do. You are fighting for kids to make sure that they can have their best future.’”

Shumate started in July, but because Magazine is using a so-called hybrid schedule in which students return on July 29, she had less than a month before the campus will be abuzz with activity.

“I started (working) on the financial part (of the job),” Shumate said. “Because we start so early a lot of things had already been planned so we’re going to do what was planned and then we’ll look at whether we need to revise some things for next year.

“The calendar was set, teachers are already ordering materials so we’re going to hold the course. It gives me an opportunity to find out how and why things were done before.”

Shumate says she has been getting opinions — both sides — about the hybrid calendar since she arrived.

“At the end of the day what we’ve got to look at is did it help kids,” said Shumate. “Which I can’t answer (now).”

To provide insights, if not an answer, she is preparing a binder of before and after information of regarding the calendar, including differences in utility payments, student transfers in and out of the district, average daily attendance, student discipline referrals, student test scores, and the number who took advantage of intercession periods.

Shumate said she plans for the binder to be available for anyone to view.

There is a caveat that the calendar may be a variable, but not the reason for a given change.

“I’m not going to be tell everything because of the numbers because most people are not going to tell you I’m coming because of the schedule,” said Shumate. “I think we can for sure see did our attendance rate change, did it stay the same, but can I say the hybrid schedule is the reason? I can’t say that.”

Teachers return to work today (July 24) and open house/orientation is set for tomorrow night.