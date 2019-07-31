Today a Benton man claimed a Powerball prize worth $50,000 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. James Barlow III purchased the ticket at Dip Food and Gas, 3821 Edison Ave., Benton, for the July 27 drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 19, 31, 48, 61, and the Powerball number was 6. Barlow had four white ball numbers, plus the Powerball number. If he had paid an additional dollar for the Power Play, he could have multiplied his $50,000 prize by two.

Barlow discovered that he was a winner Monday. He left the ticket in his patrol car and didn’t have a chance to check it until he went back to work.

“I was in total shock when I found out that I won. I thought I was about to have a heart attack on the spot,” he said. “My friend was with me and joked that he was going to sign his name on the back on my ticket, so I signed my name immediately.”

Barlow first told his parents about his win.

“My parents were thrilled! My dad won $50,000 about two years ago on Powerball. He picked his numbers and could’ve won more if he paid for the Power Play,” Barlow then laughs and says to lottery officials, “We both should’ve added the Power Play!”

Barlow plans to pay bills with his winnings.

