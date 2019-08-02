Mercy Clinic Fort Smith is under new leadership with the recent retirement of Dr. Cole Goodman, president of the organization since 2010.

Dr. David Hunton, former chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, is now president of Mercy Clinic, which has grown exponentially under Goodman’s leadership.

On Monday, Mercy was busy providing orientation to 16 new physicians, including a pediatric psychologist and Mercy’s new neurosurgeons, Drs. Kate and Ken Foxx. Recruiting another thoracic cardiology surgeon is next on Hunton’s short-term list.

“Our goal is to keep improving access and create the medical destination that we used to be,” Hunton said, noting one of Mercy Clinic’s goals is to reduce admissions to the hospital through preventative care.

For example, more than 200 chronically ill patients who require regular attention have access to Mercy’s vEngagement that monitors their vitals with a tablet and connects them to Mercy Virtual Care in St. Louis. There is also a new OB ER for mothers-to-be at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith taking some strain off an emergency department that averages 140 patients a day. About 15 pregnant patients have been seen daily at the OB ER since it was created in early June.

Mercy Convenient Care Clinics at 3503 S. 79th St., 6801 Rogers Ave. and 1400 Zero St. are also available for minor injuries and illnesses, a Mercy spokesperson noted.

Goodman practiced plastic surgery for more than 30 years in Fort Smith at both St. Edward and Sparks hospitals prior to leading Mercy Clinic. He is quick to give credit to Matt Keep, former chief operating officer of the fledgling Mercy Clinic Fort Smith, for getting things started after the reorganization of St. Edward Hospital into Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Clinic Fort Smith.

Hunton, who was named chief medical officer at Mercy in 2012, points to Goodman for the majority of Mercy Clinic’s growth.

According to a Mercy newsletter on Goodman’s retirement, the first Mercy-branded primary care clinic was built in Fort Smith on Dallas Street. This Mercy Clinic served as the prototype for new construction across the ministry when it opened in 2012. This was followed by Mercy Clinics in Fort Smith on Cliff Drive and Free Ferry in 2014 and at Chaffee Crossing across from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017.

Mercy Clinic has also been in the process of seeking residency positions with ARCOM for the fourth-year osteopathic physician students from next year.

“Cole deserves a lot of credit, not just because he was the president of Mercy Clinic. But his leadership in no small measure is responsible for Mercy Clinic’s growth and merging with Cooper Clinic,” Hunton said Monday in his office at the Mercy Administration building.

In October 2017, the boards of directors of Cooper Clinic, P.A., and Mercy Clinic Fort Smith voted to move forward with a joining of the two entities’ clinics. At that time, Mercy operated 47 clinic locations in Fort Smith and surrounding communities. Under the agreement, Cooper Clinic providers and more than 400 co-workers at multiple locations within a 45-mile radius of Fort Smith integrated into the Mercy system.

“In the span of almost a decade, Mercy Clinic increased from roughly 25 integrated physicians to about 200, about five advanced practice registered nurses to around 100 and less than 40 co-workers to more than 700,” a Mercy Fort Smith internal newsletter on Goodman reads. “The growth culminated in late 2017 when Mercy brought on about 45 physicians and more than 400 co-workers from Cooper Clinic.”

In addition to clinic offices in Fort Smith and other communities in Arkansas and Oklahoma, there are also Mercy critical access hospitals in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron.

The completion of the merger with Cooper Clinic was also a deciding factor in Goodman’s decision to retire on July 27.

“For the most part, it’s been good for the legacy of Cooper Clinic physicians,” Goodman said in the newsletter. “We’ve had very good results. The physicians seem to be doing well. Patient satisfaction scores have climbed tremendously.”

By late 2017, Mercy Clinic Fort Smith had grown to serve more than 450,000 residents in 13 counties in Arkansas and Oklahoma through its network of hospitals, primary, specialty and convenient care clinics.

After his residency in Kansas City, Goodman started his practice in 1978 and joined the plastic surgery staff at St. Edward Medical Center. He served as chief of surgery there in 1985 and 1990. The goal of both Mercy and Goodman over the past 10 years was to rebuild a good portion of the medical community in Fort Smith that saw numerous physicians leave from the late 1990s to the mid-2000s.

"Fort Smith used to be a medical Mecca," Goodman said in the newsletter. "It was where the helicopters came to bring patients, not where they left from to go elsewhere. As a result of this outmigration, we had significant gaps in our coverage, such as losing too many pulmonary intensivists, general surgeons and neurosurgeons."

The Cooper Clinic merger added several missing specialties to Mercy Clinic's lineup, including dermatology.

Hunton operated on patients at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith as a general surgeon before being named chief medical officer, focusing on the quality and safety of medical care. He also continued to practice part-time as a Mercy Clinic physician. He took over as clinic president July 1.

A retirement celebration for Goodman was held Thursday afternoon at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Fort Smith, 3501 W.E. Knight Drive. Speaking by phone from Montana on Monday, Goodman said he is thankful for his time spent with Mercy and for the support from his former staff and co-workers. He and his wife, Staci Goodman, have also been active within the Fort Smith community with various charities for many years.

"I've tried to give back to the community that raised me," Goodman said. "And Mercy has been a great company to work for. They provided the tools for me and the team to be successful recruiting physicians."