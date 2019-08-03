U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas' Third Congressional District said Thursday he supports a recent order by Defense Secretary Mark Esper to review the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program.

Also known as "JEDI," the program is a cloud computing contract for the Department of Defense, Womack explains in a news release saying he has has followed the program closely and continually expressed "ethical and policy concerns."

“Given the many shortcomings of the JEDI procurement process, I fully support Secretary Esper’s decision to review the program. It’s the right move, and one I have been calling for since JEDI’s advancement," Womack stated. "The Department of Defense should be taking advantage of new, cutting-edge technologies — but it must be done the right way. Needed modernization should never come at the expense of effectiveness. Our warfighters require the most secure and innovative tools, and American taxpayers deserve a transparent and accountable procurement process. We can’t afford to have any doubts related to the capabilities that our men and women in uniform rely on.”

Womack, who has represented the Third District since 2011, serves as the ranking member for the Republican Party for the House Committee on the Budget and is a member of the House Appropriations defense and transportation, housing and urban development subcommittees.