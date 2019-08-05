The 500-year Arkansas River flood has been over for two months, but United Way of Fort Smith Area is still in need of donations to continue its relief efforts.

United Way, which has been charged with appropriating funds and donations for ongoing flood relief and reconstruction, had raised $266,000 as of Thursday for its efforts. United Way of Fort Smith Area President Eddie Lee Herndon has asked area residents to continue to give monetary and material donations, which will be used in Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Sequoyah and LeFlore counties.

"When you spread that out over six counties, it doesn’t go very far, so I would call upon the generosity of our community," Herndon said.

The flood, which at the end of May and beginning of June crested at 40.79 feet at the Van Buren gauge, affected an estimated 305 families in the Fort Smith region, Herndon estimated. The footprint of the flood included 62 damaged homes in Moffett, which was submerged.

Herndon on Thursday said United Way is moving from relief into case management, which will begin this week. As the agency moves into this phase, he said, supplies such as sheet rock, tape, carpet and nails are important in their efforts.

Donors may offer these supplies directly to United Way or give money that can be used to purchase them, Herndon said.

"Cash is king in this situation, but if someone has the resources to donate those types of supplies for the rebuild process, sheet rock, tape — those are things we need as we move forward, because it helps us stretch the dollars," Herndon said.

Herndon also said money donations will be used to help flood victims bridge the gap between the money they receive from Federal Emergency Management grants and how much they need to complete their restoration efforts. He said the money will be funneled into entities such as Arkansas Catholic Charities and then given to individual citizens to help with the rebuild.

Other entities are continuing their flood relief efforts as well — the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council has secured 25,000 pounds of chicken to be distributed to flood victims, Housing Development Officer Becky Denton said. Denton also said she and others at the Development Council have determined there are supplies for relief and rebuilding at Community Clearinghouse.

Herndon overall spoke highly of the Fort Smith community in light of the ongoing flood efforts.

"When you look in our area, it has been overwhelming," he said. "When you look at the outpouring of our groups, whether it’s corporations like OG&E that have donated $25,000 or just individuals who have just given $5, it’s quite amazing to see."