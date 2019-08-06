Hot Springs Village water tank rehabilitation continues this month with work being done on the Area 9 elevated tank. This 180,000 gallon tank has been sandblasted and painted on the inside, pressure washed on the outside. Workers with Eagle Sandblasting climb atop the tall tank to apply a primer coat before finishing the job in the next week or so.

The tank has also received a mixing system to keep water fresh. Atop the tower are ham radio and Police Department antennas. Next to the tank is a tower/antenna for the HSV Fire Department.