The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting in Lake Village.

The meeting will be held between 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the commons area at Lakeside High School at Lake Village.

The purpose of the gathering is to discuss the proposed plans to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. 82 and replacing structures between Montrose and Lake Village, according to a news release.

The public is invited to visit any time during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments.

Details: ArDOT’s Public Information Office, info@ardot.gov or 501-569-2000.