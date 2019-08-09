Sebastian County Judge David Hudson was recently appointed to a committee chairman position for a national organization.

National Association of Counties President Mary Ann Borgeson appointed Hudson to a one-year term as chairman of the organization's Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, according to an NACo news release. A Douglas County, Nebraska, commissioner, Borgeson made her leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo's president July 15, the final day of NACo's 84th Annual Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas.

"I am honored to lead NACo's Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee as keeping counties safe is one of our main priorities as community leaders," Hudson said. "Counties are working to keep people with mental illnesses out of jails, increase our disaster preparedness tools and reduce jail recidivism through continuity of health care."

NACo is a resource, the release states, to brief county officials on "best practices" in justice system operations and emergency management.

Active in NACo since 2000, Hudson has previously served on the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee as a chairman, vice chairman and subcommittee chairman. He currently serves as a member of the Healthy Counties Initiative Advisory Board, the Information Technology Standing Committee and the RAC Steering Committee.

The Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee is responsible for NACo policy on all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances.