Arkansas

ZK World Corp. was incorporated by Vincent E. Geans Jr., 1116 E. Cleveland, Stuttgart, Aug. 1.

Triple K’s Delivery Come & Go LLC was incorporated by Kerry Silverman, 1922 S. Lowe, Stuttgart, Aug. 2.

Bradley

Tri V Logging LLC was incorporated by Silviano Villeda Vazquez, 8 Cloverdale, Warren, July 31.

Desha

Forus Asset Management Co. LLC was incorporated by John T. Clower, 12 Bayou Cove, McGehee, July 31.

Drew

Curtrina Trucking LLC was incorporated by Curtis Barrow Sr., 319 White Tail Lane, Monticello, July 30.

Goldmind Trucking LLC was incorporated by Kelly Coleman II, 313 Navajo Drive, Monticello, Aug. 1.

Hocking Transportation LLC was incorporated by Louis Pete Hocking, 1240 Arkansas 83 S, Monticello, July 31.

Innovassist Pharmacy Consulting PLLC was incorporated by Kacie Gage, 405 W. Jefferson Ave., Monticello, Aug. 1.

Weast Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Chris Lynn Weast, 126 Windy Hills Lane, Monticello, July 30.

Grant

AR Nutrition Counseling Partners PLLC was incorporated by Morgan Carter, 895 Grant 69, Sheridan, July 29.

Jefferson

A&R Evans Transport LLC was incorporated by Royce Dewayne Evans Sr., 3007 Besly Drive, White Hall, July 30.

O&T Services LLC was incorporated by Oscar Green, 6802 Lost Valley Cove, Pine Bluff, July 30.

The Perennial Millennial LLC was incorporated by Joshua Tyler Smith, 9201 Family Drive, Pine Bluff, July 30.