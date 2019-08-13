From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports

Suspect showers at strangers home

A Mayflower man is behind bars and facing felony charges after reportedly breaking into a residence on Easterwood Point Road on July 30.

According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called out at 4:21 a.m. July 30 to a residence along Easterwood Point Road after the homeowner woke up when a stranger wandered into his home to take a shower.

The homeowner told deputy Stephen Ferguson he “awoke by his dog growling and could hear the shower running in the bathroom at the other end of the residence.”

As the complainant began to investigate, he found an unwelcome visitor taking a shower in the bathroom. After finding 31-year-old Anthony Gray in the shower, the homeowner “ran him out of the house.” However, according to the report, the Mayflower man did not leave and continued roaming about the complainant’s yard before he proceeded to sit in the backseat of his truck.

The Mayflower man was still sitting in the truck when authorities arrived on scene, according to the report.

Online records show Gray remains behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond and faces two felony charges — residential burglary and breaking or entering — following the incident.

The 31-year-old is currently scheduled to appear Aug. 26 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.

Identity theft

A Greenbrier man called police on July 30 after learning someone in Texas stole his identity.

The 42-year-old complainant was alerted July 30 by Life Lock that “someone in Dallas, Texas, had used his name and social security number to open an electrical account and then did not pay the bill,” according to an incident report.

The Greenbrier man said the suspect fraudulently opened an account with Cirro Entergy in December 2018. When the account was closed in March 2019, there was an unpaid balance of $245.35, according to Cirro Entergy representatives.

Woman scammed over RV

A Conway woman was reportedly scammed out of $1,400 from a woman who was pretending to sell an RV on a fake eBay website.

According to an incident report, the Conway woman filed a complaint July 31 after she paid $1,400 for an RV that she never received.

According tot he woman’s statement, she located an RV on the Conway Online Yard Sale page on Facebook and arranged to pay a woman named Margaret Clements $1,400 for it. The woman was told to load the money on eBay cards purchased from Target to pay for the RV. The woman was also instructed to send the card numbers to maggieclements@comcast.net.

At this point, the suspect told the Conway woman there was an error with the payment and that she needed another $1,000. However, the alleged victim told police she decided to contact eBay representatives “and found out that she had been given a fraudulent website and that it was not the official eBay website.”

After three days passed (which was the time frame the RV was supposed to be shipped to her home) the Conway woman contacted the sheriff’s office fro file a report regarding the incident. The woman also filed a complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, the report states.