Aundra Johnson, a local author, will sign copies of his book, SPEAKING OUT LOUD! THE TRUTH BEHIND THE LIE!!” from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 W. Barraque St.

“I have been inspired to write a five-part series book to share The Truth Behind The Lie and what we are facing today,” Johnson said in a news release. “The meaning of Truth – The quality or state of being true and the meaning of Lie – To make an untrue statement with intent to deceive.”

Johnson also refers to the biblical statement in John 8:32: Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

“Well I must say, there is a major shift going on and this five-part series will help you understand what was, what is, and what is to come,” he said.

The community is invited to attend the event. Also, for those who have already purchased copies of the series, Johnson will sign their copies.

The book is also available on Amazon.com . Details: aundrajohnson62@gmail.com .