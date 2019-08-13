SEARCY, Ark. — The Harding University College of Pharmacy has been awarded continued accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the national agency for the accreditation of professional degree programs in pharmacy. The accreditation is extended through 2026.

ACPE accreditation recognizes that a professional degree program leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree is judged to meet established qualifications and education standards through initial and subsequent periodic evaluations.

“Continued ACPE accreditation is great news,” said Dr. Jeff Mercer, dean of the college. “It validates the hard work of all our faculty and staff who are dedicated to providing a quality Christian pharmacy education.”

The ACPE Board of Directors made its decision to continue accreditation status following a meeting June 19-22, 2019. The conclusion was based on previous accreditation visits, review of the program and continued evaluation.

Harding’s College of Pharmacy began offering a four-year program of study leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2008.

The college seeks to graduate pharmacists who accept the responsibility of improving the spiritual and physical wellness of the world by providing patient-centered care that ensures optimal medication therapy outcomes delivered through the highest standards of Christian service.

Housed in the $8.5 million Farrar Center for Health Sciences, the program is still accepting applications for fall 2019.

