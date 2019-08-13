The Hot Springs Village Men's Golf Association Member Member tournament wound up 2 days recently carding 88 players who not only enjoyed golf and friendly play, but nearly perfect weather.

Playing the Isabella tracks was welcoming, as well as kickoff night dinner at Mulligan’s, along with breakfasts and lunches at the Saint at Isabella.

Team payouts per flight were as follows with a total purse of $3,280.

• First place gross and net - $290

• Second place gross and net - $120

Winners in each flight and 2-day total scores as follows:

Flight 1

First Gross - David Kilbury and Russell Adams - 131

First Net - Ray Merritt and Tim Burke - 122

Second Gross - Bruce Sundquist and Ed Martin - 135

Second Net - Mike Jones and Phil Belt - 125

Flight 2

First Gross - Kirk Engholt and Keith Hicklin - 139

First Net - Bob Atchison and Robert Viles - 123

Second Gross - Paul Rhonke and Charles Wolfe - 142

Second Net - Gary Kreighbaum and Kenneth Henke - 124

Flight 3

First Gross - Harry Diffrient and John Weatherford - 144

First Net - Patrick Scanlon and James Moore - 123

Second Gross - Scott McCord and William Fritz - 149

Second Net - Bryan Witt and Keith Pochert - 125

Flight 4

First Gross - Don Stewart and Doug Smith - 158

First Net - Thomas Harris and Sammy Justus - 116

Second Gross - Nestor Dokousian and James Schmidt - 161

Second Net - Tom Ament and Larry Kenney - 121

The HSV Men’s golf Association 18-Hole is one of the largest golf associations in Arkansas.

Members compete within 5 handicap groups and 1 scratch group. Play is scheduled for Mondays and Tuesdays, depending on handicap group from April to October. There are 2-man or 4-man formats as well as tournaments.

For more information go to www.hsvmga18.com.




