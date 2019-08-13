Co-owners James and LaSonja Smith and family conducted a grand opening of the Smith Barber Institution on Aug. 10.

“Located at 1218 South Main Street, Smith Barber Institution is a family business offering comprehensive and individualized barber stylist training,” according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Chamber’s Redcoats welcomed the new business to Pine Bluff. Festivities included door prizes, refreshments and tours of the site.

Mayor Shirley Washington and Redcoats President Tonya Shaw were among several community leaders attending the grand opening, according to the newsletter.