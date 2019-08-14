Village Bible Church (VBC) has announced it is not too late to register for the fall Women’s Bible Studies. Women of the community are invited to dig into this fall basket to discover the Bible studies being offered at VBC for the fall season. They can do this by attending the Bible Study Fall Preview Event to be held on August 14 at 9:00 AM at VBC located at 100 Ponderosa Drive. Study leaders will present a synopsis of her study with Q & A time. Registration of classes will follow.

UNVEILING THE BOOK OF REVELATION [Part 2]: 13-week study beginning August 28 at 9:00 am AND beginning Thursday, August 29 at 6:15 pm.* This in-depth study will help you see and understand the truths of Revelation so you can live accordingly and receive the blessings promised to those who study and heed this book. *Men are invited to join the Thursday evening class.

STEADFAST LOVE: A STUDY OF PSALM 107: 7-week study beginning September 11 at 9:00 am. Psalm 107 is a call to worship. It reminds and teaches us each season of life is an opportunity to reveal the anchor of our souls with courage and trust in Jesus.

HOSEA—UNFAILING LOVE CHANGES EVERYTHING: 8-week study beginning September 11 at 9:00 am. We have all experienced the trauma of fractured relationships and the frailty and fickleness of human love. The book of Hosea will amaze revealing the unfailing love of God for His wayward people.

GIDEON—YOUR WEAKNESS, GOD’S STRENGTH: 7-week study beginning September 11 at 9:00 am. This study will encourage you to recognize your weakness as the key the Lord gives you to unlock the full experience of His strength in your life.

BRAVE: HONEST QUESTIONS WOMEN ASK: 7-week study beginning September 12 at 6:15 pm. Angela Thomas Pharr looks at the heart of what women are thinking and feeling. If we are brave enough to ask the questions, God will answer them. .

For more information, pick up a brochure at the church office, call 922-0404, or visit the website www.vbchsv.org (events tab).