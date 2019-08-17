Fort Smith will have to replace another department head in the coming months.

Streets and Traffic Control Director George Allen resigned after 15 months on the job, City Administrator Carl Geffken announced this week at the Board of Directors study session.

“We regret losing George, who’s been a key member of our leadership team, and he’s a wonderful person,” Geffken said in a statement to the Times Record. “He will be missed. But we wish him the best as he moves on to another opportunity.”

Geffken said Allen has significantly impacted the city, addressing various longtime traffic operation system problems.

Allen told the board at the end of last year the importance of purchasing software to help manage operations. He said the program, Lucity, tracks daily activities, scheduling, inventory, fleet location and produces necessary documents for projects. It was recently approved by the board for purchase.

The director also “made valuable contributions,” Geffken said, noting the Rogers Express bus. Allen worked with the Transit Department to install devices on the buses to send “alerts” to upcoming traffic signals and keeps the light green longer or stops other traffic to prevent additional stops.

“We’ve been working with the streets department for quite some time to get the traffic signals adjusted, so we could actually benefit from the signal preemption,” Transit Director Ken Savage said when the program started.

Geffken said if he had to choose one word to describe Allen, he’d choose "dedicated." He called Allen’s leadership during Fort Smith’s historic flood “critical,” using the city’s resources to protect residents and their homes.

“He worked tirelessly around the clock, always with cheer, always cooperative and collegial,” Geffken said. “Whenever a fellow department head asked anything of Streets, whether it was the police chief, fire or me, the answer was always, ‘We’ll take care of it,’ and he did.”

Once the water crested and began to recede, the Streets and Sanitation Departments were the first to begin major cleanup efforts. Allen’s department focused on scraping and sweeping streets, so residents wouldn’t have to wade through “mud and muck” when they returned to their homes.

"Our city owes a big debt to George for his exemplary service during one of the worst disasters — one of the most challenging difficulties — the city ever faced,” Geffken said.

Allen, who declined an interview request with the Times Record, began his short tenure in May 2018 after a stint in Kissimmee, Florida. He is the fourth city department head this year to announce their resignation.

Police Chief Nathaniel Clark announced his relocation earlier this year. Development Services Director Wally Bailey and Finance Director Jennifer Walker both announced their departures in June. The city is conducting searches for these three positions and will begin a search to replace Allen.