First-year Barton Head Coach Paul Burkhead saw several bright spots in Barton’s scrimmage against the Class 4A DeWitt Dragons on Tuesday.

Although outscored 38-22 in the abbreviated affair with two regular quarters and a 20 minute running clock in the second half, Burkhead felt encouraged by the effort and was glad to see the Bears in action. He said, “Overall, it went the way a benefit game goes. We used it as a chance to get kids on the field and get them on film. No we can get the film and fix the things we need to fix.”

Burkhead was especially pleased with his offense, which rushed for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, but was hampered by four fumbles saying, “I think we are light years ahead of where we were this time last year offensively. Our line was phenomental.”

But the turnovers troubled the young coach. He said, “The four fumbles didn’t help…We have got to correct that. But it was good for us to hit someone in a different color helmet. It can be hard to know what needs to be fixed when you constantly hit each other.”

Hykeem Hancock led the Bears with 14 carries and 131 yards and a touchdown. Kavein Davis had 119 yards on eight carries. Ethan Ward had 6 carries for 43 yards. Keeshun Frazier and Harley Wright each added touchdowns for Barton.

Barton now takes the next two weeks to prepare for the season opener against McCrory on September 6 at the renovated Frank McClellan Field that Burkhead says will be “the Palace of the Delta.”