GUY — The Guy Police Department’s newest patrol vehicle will soon be marked to match the small-town department’s other vehicles following Monday’s city council meeting.

The Guy City Council voted 5-0 on Monday, with Alderman Joey Glover absent, to allocate $113 from the city’s general fund to offset the remaining costs to have the vehicle striped.

Police Chief Chris Humphrey said the 2013 Dodge Ram was added to the department’s fleet last year but had not yet been striped to match the other patrol vehicles.

While the council previously allotted $5,000 to be spent toward outfitting the recently-purchased vehicle, the department used grant money to equip the truck.

Altogether, the small-town police chief said the department obtained $5,207.03 through grants and other private donations that was used to equip the patrol truck. Now that the truck has been outfitted, Humphrey asked for the city’s approval to move forward with striping the vehicle.

Because the department only used $4,802 of the funds it raised to outfit the vehicle, Humphrey requested the city provide $113 to move forward with marking the unit.

“The cost to stripe the truck is $518,” Humphrey said, adding that Visual Identity, the company used to mark the city’s other patrol vehicles, would be used to stripe the car. “We’d be having it marked in the same fashion as our two current patrol vehicles.”

In other business, alderman discussed the need to update water meter regulations and create a mini-house ordinance during the regularly-scheduled city council meeting.

Greg Hooten, the city’s water superintendent, spoke to the council about “a problem that’s going to get more and more prevalent as we go.”

Regarding lots within city limits that have multiple homes using a single water meter, Hooten advised alderman they need to consider updating city policies to either require each home (or other structure such as an RV one is living in or a smaller home on the lot) to have its own meter or to require a surcharge for each additional occupied structure on the property.

Mayor Sam Higdon asked the council to consider constructing an ordinance regulating mini-houses in the city.

“I have been trying to clean up Guy for a long time ... [I’ve] made it to where you can’t put a hog pen next to someone’s house,” he said, adding that to promote future growth, he believes mini houses within city limits should be regulated.

The request followed complaints about a structure on Copperas Springs Road, where a resident has set up a structure using two storage sheds.

On top of this, the city needs to work to clean up other structures, he said, referring to homes with overgrown grass and more than a dozen vehicles parked in their yard.

“We need to modernize [our ordinances] so that people who come here to look for a place to live will not have [neighbors with] 18 cars in their yard,” Higdon said.

Following the discussion, Hooten said he would create an ordinance for aldermen to consider prior to the next council meeting regarding city water meters. Council members said they would consider creating regulations for small homes within the city limits.

The next council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Guy City Hall. City Council meetings are open to the public.

Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.