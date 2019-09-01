“Coming from Oro Valley Country Club in Tucson, Arizona, the only thing concerning me there was to be sure the watering system would handle the drought, and here I’ve had to concentrate on making sure the drainage system could handle the downpours,” said Darrin Baker, Isabella course superintendent.

“In the desert, we’re in control of the waters and drainage is a non issue. Here, the rain supplements the irrigation system. It’s a complete flip; irrigation there, drainage here.”

As with other superintendents on the Hot Springs Village tracks, Baker started the 2019 golf season repairing and replacing drainage channels. “I got my feet ‘wet’ at DeSoto in 2017,” he said.

He said one of the biggest challenges he faces is recruiting labor. At this time, he is 4 unfulfilled on his staff, and finding young men to tackle demanding work at the present wages is taxing.

“Procedures and technologies always change and we’re always trying to get better, and we need a strong crew to accomplish our goals.”

Baker said information offered to all the superintendents in HSV has greatly improved. “Since Gary Myers came, we’re getting more information from suppliers like Syngenta and Bayer and he’s arranged for their experts to conduct seminars on effective use of their products.”

With his training at Rutgers University, Baker learned a great deal about interconnecting grass varieties on greens and fairways. “Cool season, bent grass, is always difficult to manage with Arkansas heat.”

Baker explained grasses on greens often segregate which is common and can change the look of a green. When grass selections are made and perhaps two are integrated for use, over time they segregate into different thatches which are noticeable color changes on the greens. “This happens mostly with older varieties,” he said. “And there are several that even turn purple in the winter. The L93 we have on Isabella doesn’t have that problem.”

Baker lives in HSV with wife, Brenda. They have 2 boys, ages 20 and 24. When asked if he has time to play golf his response was, “When I have time, I love golf, but I don’t like to play Isabella because I just want to take notes on what needs to be done, what I may have missed, and my golf isn’t much fun then,” he joked.



