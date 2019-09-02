Volunteers are asked to register online at visitgreersferrylake.com, or call the Corps of Engineers at 501-362-2416.

HEBER — The Army Corps of Engineers and Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Tourism Association are seeking volunteers and sponsors to pitch in from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 during the 50th Annual Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Cleanup.

Volunteers are asked to register online at visitgreersferrylake.com, or call the Corps of Engineers at 501-362-2416.

Cleanup day check in will occur at 8 a.m. at any of the participating Greers Ferry Lake area marinas: Eden Isle Marina, Fairfield Bay Marina, Heber Springs Marina, Smith’s Hill Creek Marina, Lacey’s Narrows Marina, Furgersons Choctaw Marina, and Peter’s Sugar Loaf Marina.

Other check in locations include: Dam Site camping gatehouse, Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery, Lobo Landing, and Lindsey’s Resort.

If you prefer to clean up around JFK Park, Collins Creek or the fish hatchery, call the Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery at 501-362-3615. If you prefer cleaning up the Little Red River, Chapter 722 of Trout Unlimited and the Little Red River Foundation will be checking in volunteers at 8 a.m. at Lobo Landing.

Sponsors are asking volunteers with boats to bring them to transport family and friends or to help with transportation for volunteers who do not have boats.

Boat owners will not have to use their boats to transport the recovered trash. The Corps has made arrangements for contractors to pick up trash left by the volunteers along the shoreline. To facilitate the contractor pick-up, volunteers should leave the bagged trash in visible locations around the shoreline for later pick-up. Trash bags for shoreline litter will be furnished to all participants at the check-in stations.

A special dedication ceremony will be held in celebration of the 50th Annual Cleanup in memory of the late Carl Garner, the cleanup founder at Narrows Park in Greers Ferry, Arkansas. There will be a hot dog picnic lunch with all the fixings provided by Sonic, and old fashion lemonade served beginning at 11:30 a.m. to volunteers on a first come first served basis.

Entertainment during lunch will include the Lucky Draw Band, a local favorite. Also as a tradition, the Harding Choir will perform during the opening ceremony. There will be games and activities such as go fishing, face painting, a water safety booth, door prizes and more.