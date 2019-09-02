A Clinton man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony drug charge stemming from a 2017 case.

Christopher Henderson, 41, was initially arrested on Aug. 17, 2017, by an undercover Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigator after he arranged to meet up with the undercover investigator “to exchange money and suspected methamphetamine for sexual contact.”

The two arranged to meet up that same day. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Clinton man had about 3 grams of meth with him when he arrived at the meet-up spot in Conway.

Henderson was charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, a Class B felony, and patronizing a prostitute, a Class B misdemeanor, following the incident.

After reaching a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, Henderson ultimately pleaded guilty Friday to the felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver charge. Officials moved to dismiss the misdemeanor previously filed against the 41-year-old.

Per the plea deal, Henderson received a 5-year suspended sentence and was also fined $2,000, according to the sentencing order signed Friday by Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr.

Henderson’s arrest was part of a prostitution sting. FCSO investigators also arrested eight other men the night the Clinton man was picked up. At the time, officials said the sting was conducted to help reduce crime rates across the county. Sheriff Tim Ryals said FCSO is committed to cutting down the county’s criminal element, noting that ofttimes during such stings, drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription drugs are also found.

