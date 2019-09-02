Each year, the Murphys make family a priority over the Labor Day weekend as they begin prepping for the upcoming deer hunting season.

Area resident Sarah Murphy, who is the superintendent at the Conway Human Development Center, said she and other family members have celebrated this annual tradition for more than 20 years.

The family tradition is rooted “down south” at “Pop’s Place,” Murphy said.

Pop’s Place is a deer camp that sits near White Oak Lake State Park in Chidester, Arkansas. The small town is located about 20 minutes from Camden.

Sarah’s in-laws live in the Plumerville area and have always always enjoyed hunting in south Arkansas, she said. Her husband, Jason, and his family hunted on public land for years before his father Murray “Pop” Murphy bought some land in Chidester. Close family friends take part in the tradition as well.

Once the Murphys had purchased the land, “we slowly build a large camp building and moved campers onto the area,” Sarah said. The family children have their own “kids camp house” that is equipped with air conditioning, beds, a couch, a TV and a table for playing board games on.

Sarah and Jason’s youngest daughter, Maddie, said she looks forward to Labor Day weekend each year.

The 10-year-old said she loves heading to the deer camp “because everyone goes outside together” and because she loves being out in the woods.

The entire setup helps bring the family together each year, Sarah said.

Maddie was 6 years old when she scored her first deer. She was 2 days old the first time she went with her family to the deer camp.

"We left from the hospital and went and stayed two weeks," her mother said. "Her birthday is October 21st, which is the opening of muzzleloading season."

Labor Day weekend is filled with hard work, togetherness and much-needed family time for the Murphys.

“About 20 of us Murphys head down [to Pop’s Place] Labor Day weekend and work all weekend to get the food plots, deer stands, campers and camp house ready for the upcoming deer season that begins in October,” Sarah said.

The Murphys bring in two tractors, a brush mower, a seeder and “lots of seed to get the job done.”

Together the group plants a mixture of rye grass, oats, wheat and turnip greens on the acreage that creates “Pop’s Place.”

Not only does the family get to spend time together, Sarah also said that once deer season rolls around, the Murphys are able to see their hard work come to life.

“My favorite part is spending time with my family and getting to experience the fruits of our labor in the fall,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The kids look forward to going every year.”

At 87 years old, Pop works hard to help the family get the job done, Sarah said.

“He is still the first one to get on the tractor and start going to work. [Pop] works until the job is done,” Sarah said. “Afterwards, he is usually seen rocking in a chair on the porch with his grandkids telling stories of yesteryear.”

The family is always excited to go hunting together.

“All the family enjoys hunting, especially deer,” Sarah said. “We will all head back down for muzzle loading season in October.”

Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.