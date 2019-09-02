“Smugglers bring people across nations borders. Trafficking has to do with selling people themselves.” Vinson told the group.

The Rotary Club of Heber Springs, heard from Sonia Vinson of PATH (Partners Against Trafficking Humans). Vinson gave a little of her history and her educational background, and how she ended up as the person to bring community awareness on this issue. She spoke of how the children she used to see in foster care she continued to see in Community Health Centers.

Vinson explained that smuggling and trafficking are different.

“Smugglers bring people across nations borders. Trafficking has to do with selling people themselves.” Vinson told the group.

“Labor trafficking is one of the most common forms of trafficking.” said Vinson, “This is when people are forced to work without getting paid. Another form of trafficking is organ trafficking where people sell organs to people needing transplants.”

According to Vinson, sex trafficking is number one because it is the most profitable. It is done by force, fraud and coercion. Worldwide there are between 27 and 30 million victims of human trafficking. The average age of victims is 12-14 years old. Statistics show that 83 percent of victims are U.S. citizens 71 percent are female and 29 percent are male. Of those, 20% are children, one in four are little boys.

Vinson said, “A surprising statistic is that 50 percent of traffickers are women.”

Trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry and the second largest behind drug trafficking.

“I have this to say to parents, ‘Get in your kids business,’” Vinson said. “It can happen to anyone.”

“Anywhere there is a lot of money and a lot of people, you will find trafficking,” said Vinson. “The number one venue is the Super Bowl.”

In Arkansas, which is a central location because of Interstate 40, they have found that the sex trade is brought into deer camps to take care of hunters, Vinson told the group.

Vinson said the legislatures have changed the laws over the last six years. In 2013 there was a class change from misdemeanor to felony. Prior to this the victims had to prove they were a victim. In 2015 the victims names began being stricken from the record and the Safe Harbor Act was passed. In 2017, it became mandatory for teachers and counselors to have continuing education on signs of sex trafficking, then theTAT Bill (Truckers against Trafficking) was passed and then the John Bill which targets the purchasers of trafficking.

At the conclusion of her presentation, Vinson took questions.