Carter served as Nurse Practitioner at Southridge Nursing and Rehab Center and the Christian Health Center in Heber Springs for over 10 years. In 2013 he was invited by the Western Australia Department of Health and Curtin University in Perth, Australia as a Visiting Professorial Fellow to help create nurse practitioner practices in primary health care for the state.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock held a 50th reunion for the classes of 1969. Michael Carter, DNSc, DNP, of Tumbling Shoals was presented with the high honor of Dean’s Distinguished Alumnus by Dean Patty Cowan of the College of Nursing. Dean Cowan presented him with a bowl made by the glass artist James Hays. Dean Cowan said that the wavy pattern of the bowl represented the waves that Michael had made in the practice of nursing both nationally and internationally.

He obtained a license as a RN with a nurse practitioner endorsement and treated patients under the Australian Medicare System during his three-month visit. The Australian Commonwealth Department of Health then asked him to assist developing new regulations based on an article he published concerning changes needed to promote nurse practitioner practice in the country to help address the shortage of general practitioner doctors.

In 2018, he returned to Australia, this time to the Northern Territory, and began working with a group of very isolated nurse practitioners in this sparsely populated part of the country to evaluate their practice. He continues today to lead monthly teleconferences from Cleburne County to 10 different sites in the Northern Territory.

He is currently appointed a Distinguished Professor and Dean Emeritus at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Adjunct Clinical Professor of Geriatric Medicine of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Chair of the Board of Directors of Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky.