Two people died in a wreck Friday night in Crawford County.

Ray Don Pearson, 85, of Blackfloor, Indiana, and an unidentified person were killed around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Interstate 40 East in the Mulberry area after their vehicle was rear-ended while eastbound on the highway. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times, injuring two others inside, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary.

The two injured were transported to a Fort Smith hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.