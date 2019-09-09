The Carnell Russ Day Foundation will conduct its eighth annual Community Festival Celebration at Star City beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

“The theme, ‘Connecting People, Celebrating Community, Commemorate Change’ is an open invitation for every Southeast Arkansas community resident or entity and beyond to experience and embrace ‘Unity in Diversity,” Lea Russ-Glenns, foundation director, said in a news release.

The event will begin with a parade lineup at 9 a.m. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Festival activities will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Star City Civic Center.

Activities will include So “You” Think You Can Talent Showcase, Robotics and More, Funland games and jump houses, Healthfest, Health Screenings, Free Flu Vaccines; Building Wealth Growing Communities by Anthony Armstrong; “Why We Remember,” Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry; and the grand finale: gospel concert from 4-6 p.m. featuring the Smith Brothers of Mitchellville.

The festival began in 2011 with a proclamation of the Carnell Russ Day in Star City by then Mayor Gene Yarbrough.

“Honoring Carnell Russ’ life and legacy, as a resident of Southeast Arkansas, the festival will showcase cultural diversity, promote harmony in community relationships, and raise awareness of this 48-year-old Arkansas historical fact that took place in Star City,” according to the release.

Russ was killed by police in Lincoln County on May 31, 1971, according to https://encyclopediaofarkansas.net/entries/carnell-russ-8251/

For festival details or for vendor information, call 501-541-3732 or email unityfest3@yahoo.com or visit www.carnellrussfoundation.com .