Drug busts or high-speed chases might come to mind when someone mentions law enforcement. The police at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education say their job isn’t like that and want it to stay that way.

Instead of fighting criminals, ACHE officers can most likely be found letting students into their apartments, checking guests in at the front desk, delivering mail to a student before class or manning the bookstore. They also keep up with the weather.

“They’re around at everything, but it’s in a friendly way, so everyone looks at them as a friend,” said Susan Devero, ACHE executive director of communications.

ACHE Police Chief Levi Risley, retired Fort Smith and Vian officer, said other duties include helping students move into their apartments, filling out reports when people back into other cars in the parking lots and signing for deliveries.

“I’m not saying there (haven’t) been a few issues here, but it is a very calm campus,” Risley said. “We don’t like exciting.”

Just because officers sit at a desk in the main building or help students start their cars, however, doesn’t mean the college’s police force can’t pack a punch.

Officers carry weapons, can write citations and arrest someone just like Fort Smith or Barling officers, meaning someone can end up in jail if they get in too much trouble.

Daytime officers do more administrative work, handle security at events and control access to buildings. Risley had recently finished installing new security cameras.

Nighttime officers are more focused on crime prevention and watching to ensure student safety in the parking lots and housing areas.

Risley said even though most of the law enforcement work is due to single car incidents or small fender benders, the school is prepared to act if a more serious situation occurs.

One time, officers noticed a vehicle on campus at night that they didn’t recognize. Risley said they followed the car with the security cameras and intervened when the man — wearing shorts, cowboy boots and wielding a bullwhip — started talking to a female student.

The man, who was not invited onto campus as he claimed, was questioned and escorted off campus.

Devero said the department’s quick action in situations like this, which Risley said was not likely of nefarious intent, and constant monitoring relieves any worry she has about her car or walking in the parking lot at night.

“If you trip and fall. Trust me, they have seen it,” Devero said. “We’ll see the video.”

The department works with students to educate them on safe “hang out spots” and talks to parents through the application, acceptance and move-in process, Risley said.

“We ensure the parents know that we take good care of the students here — that the safety of their students is my No. 1 priority here,” Risley said, noting there are officers on campus 24/7, even during the holidays.

The college must keep an incident report log and report any offenses required by the “Clery Act.” The act is a law designed to provide transparency about campus crime policies and statistics.

Clery Act reportable offenses include any criminal offenses — homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, vehicle theft — hate crimes, violence against women crimes and violations regarding weapons laws, liquor laws and drug abuse. ACHE’s incident log didn’t indicate at the time of publication any Clery Act offenses, Risley said.

ACHE’s police force worked with Fort Smith Director of Security and Facilities Bill Hollenbeck as he developed the school district’s institutional police department, which are both designed to enforce any laws and school policy to lessen the burden on local police precincts.

Risley didn’t plan to get back into law enforcement after he retired but is glad he applied for the job. He said it’s been a rewarding experience to be a part of a growing area of Fort Smith and interact with the students.

“I saw the opportunity here, the growth of the college and how it was going to be a very interesting thing in my law enforcement career to do something like this,” Risley said. “I was just so happy to come to work here. It’s been a great working environment for me.”