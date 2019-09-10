Well, here it is, the last installment of my column for the Voice which began 365 stories ago in January 2007.

First, my father, Clarence R. Meek, who served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, drafted while living in Elgin, Illinois, on June 20, 1945. Dad’s paperwork was destroyed in the fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 12, 1973, when an estimated 17 million official military records were lost. All our family had was a discharge paper, which he had filed at the county seat where we lived, and a certificate noting he’d completed infantry replacement school at Fort Hood, Texas, on Nov. 3, 1945. His MOS: Rifleman (745).

Like many others of his generation, Dad didn’t talk much about his military service. All I can remember is that he told me that he guarded German prisoners-of-war and was a driver for officers. Following our son’s entry into the USMC in September 1996, Jeanne and I developed an interest in learning more about my father’s WWII service. Based on that discharge paper I was able to get replica medals. So medals, about a dozen photos and 2 pieces of paper was all I had to go on.

As my interest deepened, I got to know a guy that lived near us that shared my interest in all things veteran. He asked if I had photos, which I did. He invited me to a militaria show to show those photos to some of his friends that were well schooled in deciphering information from paperwork and photos. So I did. Immediately a guy noticed a divisional insignia on Dad’s hat. “Your dad was in Italy with the 350th Infantry Regiment,” he said. From there I learned the 350th was part of the 88th Infantry Division and yes, it served in Italy after the war, guarding what was called the “Morgan Line,” a temporary border between Italy, Yugoslavia and Austria, until the big brass figured out a permanent border.

For a couple of years, that was all I knew. Then prowling eBay one day I noticed a book called, “The 350th Infantry Regiment in Occupation in Italy.” I thought, my Lord, that’s Dad’s unit, so I called the book dealer to see if he would sell the book at a lower price than was listed, which was $140. He said he’d been in the business 40 years and had never before seen the book, so no, the price is $140.

I bought it and with much anticipation read every word. It followed the 350ths movements from Naples to Udine, going through towns like Leghorn, Florence and Tarcento. In the book was a photo of his unit in a town square in Tarcento and off to the far left of the photo I noticed a face that perhaps was my father. It may or may not be, but I like to think that it is.

I learned from another source that Dad was in the 15th Field Artillery Observation Battalion at what was called the Peninsula Base Section where German prisoners were being held. That checked out with what Dad said, and photos I had showed him standing by various Army vehicles. So, for another few years, that’s all.

Then, after moving to Hot Springs Village, I came home one day from working at Trader Bill’s to find a thick envelope from a friend of Dad’s, Ralph Meyer, who he had served with briefly in boot camp. I opened up the envelope and there were 4 letters that Dad had written to him. Each had a date and city at the top. One of them was Tarcento. Maybe that is Dad in the photo, I thought.

From this I now knew that Dad also served in an anti-tank unit and drove vehicles from the motor pool as needed. I also learned that Dad earned $50 a month and came back to the U.S. on Jan. 1, 1947.

Then on Feb. 8, 1947 he was sent to Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado, for tests and also worked as a mail clerk before being discharged on July 8, 1947 at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, near Chicago.

As a civilian, Dad worked as a truck driver, then 25 years as a sheet-metal worker. All his buddies called him “Moose.” I have no idea why.

He retired in 1985 and moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas, to fish on Lake Norfolk. But not long thereafter had a recurring heart problem and died during surgery in Elgin on Jan. 13, 1988. Love ya Dad!

---



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jeffrey A. Meek



I can still see Jeff walking away into the darkness at 4 a.m. on Sept. 16, 1996 with a Marine Corps recruiter. Nothing in his hands, just a new pair of running shoes and a $20 bill in his pocket. I was pretty bummed out about saying goodbye to our son so I went fishing after work that day. I wanted to be alone.

'My fishing log says I caught 5 largemouth bass that evening, but my mind was elsewhere. What would become of our son? Would he end up overseas? Would he do his 4 years and get out?

My memory tells me I wrote to him almost every day for 13 weeks. Then in December. 1996 we attended his boot camp graduation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. Talk about proud. He had survived boot camp as part of Platoon 3026.

After a 10-day leave he reported to Camp Pendleton for School of Infantry training and then got his MOS, which was “NBC.” Jeff joked that he thought he was going to work for a TV station, but then learned he was headed to Nuclear, Biological Chemical Warfare School at Fort McClellan in Alabama.

At NBC School they learned a lot during the 6 weeks of training. “We studied diseases, different types of nerve agents, nuclear weapons and the ways the enemy could deliver such weapons. We trained on how to use chemical detection and decontamination equipment because we would later be responsible for forming and training our own decon and detection teams when we got to our unit,” said Jeff.

He also learned about filters. Gloves, masks and suits, how they worked and how long they offered protection. “We also learned about how to track radiation exposure in the field and how to predict nuclear fallout. And we learned MOPP (Mission Oriented Protective Posture) gear exchange, which is a method for 2 Marines to pair up and take their MPPP gear and replace it with new MOPP gear in a contaminated area without exposing themselves to the contaminate.”

And there were 3-hour nerve agent chamber exercises practicing much of what they had earned, but in a real contaminated area. Jeff and others also went into a radiation chamber to use some of the nuclear radiation detection equipment. “Nerve racking to say the least,” Jeff added.

Once the training concluded they were sent to “fleet” and their permanent unit. Jeff oversaw a warehouse full of NBC equipment. Some of that duty was to issue gas masks to new Marines, sweeping of the warehouse, conducting gas chamber exercises, giving classes and doing inventory inspections.

Feb. 2, 2000, is a day Jeff and the family will never forget. The Marines were doing wargames there near the beach at Pendleton and Jeff was told by his superior to toss a CS gas grenade at the troops. This would be a simulated gas attack and negate the need of their going through the gas chamber, which was to be done each year.

Jeff refused. He told his lieutenant the grenade was for urban assault, not training exercises. It was dangerous and could harm his fellow Marines. The lieutenant persisted and so did Jeff until the officer relented and they threw out smoke canisters simulating a gas attack.

The next day Jeff was brought to Battalion Headquarters, questioned about the incident and then, in front of the entire battalion presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal that read, “LCPL Meek was the single Marine that prevented the use of a fragmentation grenade when the wrong tear gas canisters had been ordered and supplied for NBC training of over 100 Marines and sailors.

His knowledge and courage to call check fire prevented the possible injury and even death of our Corps’ most precious asset, the individual Marines. Lance Corporal Meek’s expedient and precise action were in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval service.”

Wow, our son won a special medal. Again, so very proud of our young Marine.

Jeff was discharged on Feb. 26, 2000.

As a civilian he worked at several jobs ending up at Wylie Labs in California, and now at AAA Motor Club headquarters in Coppell, Texas. With him at their home in Little Elm, Texas, are his wife Caiti and sons Jeffrey Robert and Colton Hayes Meek.

Which leads us to the end of my column and my time at the Hot Springs Village Voice. Jeanne and I love the Village, but family ranks number one.

So we are off to Little Elm for this next phase of life. We wish Hot Springs Village the very best and to the HSV Voice newspaper, I say this: I’m grateful for the opportunity to work there for more than 12 years.

To Frank Leeming and Craig Farrow, thanks for hiring me back in 2007. Frank, I’m glad I went with your idea of becoming a journalist. You may remember I said no, twice, before changing my mind.

To previous publisher Byron Tate and current publisher Jennifer Allen, thanks for the opportunity to be the Voice’s managing editor. To my colleagues, I will miss you terribly. Health and happiness to all of you. God Bless.