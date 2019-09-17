A motorist who followed a truck after it reportedly did not stop at an intersection accidentally ran into its trailer after it parked.



Sept. 1

After a Canalas Lane resident told police at 7:52 p.m. that someone was on her private dock and she suspected them of smoking cannabis, an officer spoke to a man who apologized and said he thought the dock was for townhouse users. He said the group was smoking tobacco with a hookah, also known as a water pipe. The officer detected no smell of cannabis, which reportedly has a pungent smell.



Sept. 2

A patrolling officer found dumped boards, foam and a trash bag near Beaver Dam Trail at 6:38 a.m.

An older red-and-white dog with no collar, found on Sierra Drive, was taken to the animal shelter.

After an allegation of underage drinking at 5:12 p.m., an officer checked IDs of six people consuming alcohol on Balboa Beach, and all were 21 or older.

After an officer listened to a Villager’s recording of his ex-wife threatening him, an officer called her and said the ex-husband wanted no contact with her unless it had to do with child visitation.



Sept. 3

When he found out the police department was getting involved, the driver of a black Honda Civic that sought access at the West Gate turned around and left at 12:27 a.m.

A Fineza Way man said 4 guns were taken from his unlocked gun safe between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2. The guns were entered in the Arkansas Crime Information Center as stolen.

A Pizarro Drive resident told police someone had knocked his neighbor’s mailbox down. A small piece of plastic with an identifying number was found next to the downed box.

A vehicle turning left off DeSoto Boulevard struck a vehicle in Calella Road’s left-turn lane at 11:04 a.m. The turning driver admitted fault, and she was cited for failure to yield. Damage: $800, $400.

After a Nissan reportedly ran the West Gate, an officer saw a vehicle with the license plate on DeSoto. It had visitor’s pass properly displayed. Drivers with visitor passes should use the left lane and check in.

Arkansas State Police received a report of a southbound speeding logging truck on Highway 7 near Jessieville. An officer responded at 2:37 p.m., but did not see it.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

An officer issued a refusal-to-vacate ticket to an Orantes Place renter, who said she had received a notice to vacate and was aware she was past the 10-day limit to leave.

An officer saw an injured deer on Casino Way at 5:34 p.m., but the deer was able to run off.

An officer told roofers on La Canada Way at 7:19 p.m. that work must stop at 6 p.m.

A black Mini Cooper did not stop to check in the East Gate at 8:35 p.m.

A suspicious blue truck was reportedly driving on Aragon Way around 8:27 p.m.

An officer went to a Vaqueria Lane family disturbance at 11:06 a.m.

A tow-truck driver told police a car driver who ran off East Villena Drive appeared to be intoxicated, and left the scene after he arrived. Damage was estimated at $400. An officer went to a nearby home, and the driver said he had been westbound, ran off and got stuck in the ditch. He said a friend picked him up and he had no injuries.



Sept. 4

After a report of someone screaming at the DeSoto Recreation Center at 5:33 a.m., an officer spoke to a construction worker, who apologized and said he had been talking loudly on the phone.

Someone reportedly took two boxwood bushes from the Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce during the night, and apparently walked on foot toward the Village. Loss: $30.

An officer controlled Arias Way traffic while a tree crew cut a large tree.

A black Chevrolet Avalanche reportedly was driven erratically westbound on DeSoto at 6:24 p.m., turning north on Cortez Road.



Sept. 5

An officer went to a Majorca Drive home after a 911 hangup call. It was an accidental call from a pocketed phone.

A Villager said a man has not returned her silver 2001 Mercury car, and she wanted to press charges of its unauthorized use.

An Arjona Way man told police a large animal had knocked down tools standing beside his house. The wall also had scratch marks. He said a neighbor had recently seen a bear.



Sept. 6

A man reportedly barged into a Balboa Cove home to talk to his ex-girlfriend, and allegedly began swinging at her friend, who was sleeping, around 10:14 a.m., then apparently broke the man’s windshield upon leaving.

A driver who followed a truck pulling a trailer from Carmona Road followed the truck to nearby Regions Bank, where the truck parked, to tell the driver he had not stopped at the sign and had pulled out in front of her. She accidentally struck the parked trailer with her Toyota at 3:21 p.m. The trailer was not damaged, but her car had $5,000 damage.

An officer found a dead deer beside Balearic Road near Jardinero Drive at 7:50 p.m. He moved it further off road, marked it with orange tape and notified public works.



Sept. 7

A dog owner with two unleashed dogs at Cortez beach at 8:43 a.m. was told of the Village’s dog leash policy and the Garland County dog-at-large ordinance.

A Villager told police she was walking her three small dogs in the small-dog side of DeSoto Dog Park around 8:30 a.m. when a large service dog bit one of her dogs. The small dog had no sign of broken skin or blood. She said the service dog is at the park with its owner daily.

An officer stopped an SUV on Balearic at 10:08 a.m. because a metal rack blocked the license plate. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license, failure to register and no proof of insurance.

A white Isuzu Rodeo reportedly tailgated in Danville Road.

A pedestrian Villager who refused to show his credentials to West Gate staff at 9:49 p.m. told police he did not show staff his card because they saw him walk out of the Village earlier.

An officer checked on a dog in a locked SUV at El Jimador at 8:30 p.m. The window was one-third down, the hood was still warm and the dog owner said he arrived shortly before the officer, was checking periodically on his dog and would leave soon.

A Lequita Place resident told police someone is apparently opening mailboxes on the street at night, but not taking anything.

A cat in an engine bay in a Jubileo Lane garage ran out of the car and garage as the owner and an officer sought to catch it.

With an Arjona Way resident’s help after 7:40 p.m., police retrieved a dead deer from Lake Cortez and took it to the animal shelter’s freezer.

After checking on a man standing in front of a Ford pickup parked in the dark at Cedar Creek Trailhead, Dwight Zephir, 58, was told he would be charged with public intoxication because he could not stand, he said he intended to drive home even after being told he could not drive and he said no one could pick him up. After Zephir was handcuffed and placed in the patrol car, Saline County jail told the dispatcher it would not at the time accept people on misdemeanor charges. A neighbor was finally located who agreed to pick him up.



Sept. 8

An East Villena Drive resident who received a cab ride from Oaklawn casino in Hot Springs, agreeing to pay when he got home, started walking away from the cab at 2:08 a.m., saying he would not pay the $63 fare. After police arrived he presented a credit card, which was declined, and he was cited for misdemeanor theft of services. It was the same man who on Sept. 3 drove into an East Villena ditch, leaving the scene after a wrecker arrived.

A Delgado Lane resident complained of tree cutters working on Sunday, saying she believed they should not be working that day. The POA contractor had permission to be cutting.

A complainant called police to Balboa boat ramp at 1:52 p.m., saying vehicles were trespassing, but an officer found that all five parked vehicles and trailers were in compliance with POA policy.

A blue Subaru was reportedly driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 4:16 p.m.

A tractor-trailer truck backed from Balboa Gate after it could not enter at 10:46 p.m., and an officer found the truck blocking Highway 5. The officer activated blue lights, stopping traffic while the truck turned around. The driver said he was trying to get to Mountain Pine, and received instructions.



Sept. 9

An officer caught a barking pit-bull medium-sized puppy on Nudo Lane after 1:44 a.m. It had no collar and was taken to the animal shelter.

An officer checked on a wounded bird on Lado Place at 5:57 p.m. It appeared it would be OK.



Sept. 10

A Hot Springs woman called police at 5 a.m., saying a man had picked up her car at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9, for detailing. He was supposed to drop it back off so she could go to work, but he later called and said he would not return it because he was drunk, but she could pick it up on Salamanca Way in Hot Springs Village. The car’s hood was warm when police arrived. The homeowner knew nothing about the vehicle, but said the tenant downstairs might. The tenant said she knew nothing and at first said she and her dogs were the only ones in the residence. After being told officers had heard her talking to someone, she said she had allowed a friend, whose name she did not know, to stay overnight. The detailer was located and he relinquished the keys. Colleen Ann Medina, 35, was picked up on a felony Garland County child support warrant, and was taken to jail. The vehicle owner, who did not want to press charges, arrived and took her car.

An officer removed a branch from Sabiote Way at 6:29 a.m.