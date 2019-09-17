Sebastian County hopes its time without an animal shelter will end in the somewhat near future as Fort Smith works with Kitties and Kanines Shelter.

While the timeframe is nebulous, County Sheriff Hobe Runion said Thursday at the Intergovernmental Cooperation Council Meeting there are plans to work with Kitties and Kanines Shelter after it services Fort Smith.

“I know Judge (David) Hudson has had conversations with Ramona Roberts, Kitties and Kanines founder, about the ability for Kitties and Kanines Shelter to assist the other cities and towns in the county in taking any stray or vicious animals,” Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said. “They’re just taking animals from Fort Smith animal control, but at some point in time in the future, they will take (them).”

Runion said he doesn’t know what the individual contracts with the other cities will look like, and they can’t just start bringing animals to the shelter just yet, but the county expects a partnership with Kitties and Kanines for additional services.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t pick up very many dogs, because it doesn’t have a leash law. The sheriff’s office mostly focuses on vicious dogs, but it only has one pen right now. It’s working with other nearby cities to see if it could use any kennels at their facilities should the need arise.

“I’ve been trying to get something going for our animal control officers,” Runion said. “It sounds like with the progress that the city of Fort Smith has made, we’re close. (Roberts) has said for the last six weeks as we’ve been talking, ‘We will sign a contract with the county.’”

The sheriff said he understands Fort Smith’s animals must be tended to first, because the shelter wouldn’t exist without its contract with the city.

Geffken said Fort Smith is “very fortunate” those who operate Kitties and Kanines Clinic offered services after HOPE Humane Society closed. It has come at a $650,000 cost, which is approximately $10 per capita. The national average is between $10 and $12.

Fort Smith will pay a $45,000 per month fee for fixed cost and pay out $50,000 to assist with the startup costs. Kitties and Kanines spent more than $110,000 getting the facility ready to accept animals.

The city will also pay a per-animal fee. If Fort Smith Animal Control impounds an animal at the shelter, Fort Smith will pay $45 for the first day and $10 for each additional day for up to five days. After that, the animal becomes the sole responsibility of the shelter.

Right now the shelter can house about 125 animals but should have a capacity of around 150 or 160 once the remaining kennels are installed. Geffken said the shelter is already mostly full.

“I think we all know — I’m going to say most of the cities around Fort Smith and other counties — what happens when Fort Smith is not in the animal control business,” Geffken said. “I’m sure it’s affected most of your cities. That’s why it’s important for us to do it.”

The expectation is that Kitties and Kanines will focus on adoptions and transports. Fort Smith is also in the process of rolling out a new licensing ordinance, which is designed to help encourage residents to alter and microchip their pets. This should prevent strays by increasing the number of owner returns and prevent unwanted litters between roaming dogs.

Kitties and Kanines Shelter is located at 4800 S. 46th St. Once complete, it will move into a larger building that will house the shelter and the clinic at one location.