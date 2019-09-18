A second suspect in the shooting death of two Pine Bluff teenagers was sentenced to prison Tuesday after entering a plea midway through his trial.

Prosecutors were presenting their case when an attorney for Dontarrius Brown, 19, approached prosecutors with a plea offer which was accepted.

Brown had been charged with two counts of capital murder stemming from the June 21, 2018 shooting deaths of Keandre Johnson, 17, and Kelvonte K. Trammel, 17 in the area of 24th Avenue and Fir Street. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene and Trammel was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle and pronounced dead there.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Juneau said Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act. Circuit Judge Alex Guynn sentenced Brown to 18 years in prison on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently with each other. He will have to serve 70 percent of the sentence before being eligible to apply for parole.

Video from a home surveillance system showed several men including Brown, Trevonte Langel, then 17 and Carl Turner Jr., then 18 get out of a grey Mercury Grand Marquis carrying weapons and shoot at a red Honda that would up nose down in a ditch. After the shooting, the men got back in the car, which was driven by Jermaine Jackson Jr., then 18 and leave.

Juneau said Jackson previously entered a plea in the case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Langel and Turner will be tried later.