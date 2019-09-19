Five separate appointments were made Tuesday night to multiple Fort Smith boards.

Jesse Fenwick will replace former HOPE Humane Society Board President Sam Terry on the Animal Services Advisory Board. Terry stepped down after being named a State Disrict Court Judge for the Fort Smith district of Sebastian County.

Fenwick has been working to get Jen’s Kitty Rehab’s cage-free cat rescue facility open. It currently serves residents in the River Valley by helping place cats with fosters and adopters. He also works to trap feral cats, so they can be altered and released back into their homes without the opportunity to reproduce.

“The Animal Services Advisory Board has a unique opportunity to make animal welfare a priority in our city,” Fenwick said. “As a board member of Jen’s Kitty Rehab, I want to make sure that the feline needs are addressed with the same fervor that dogs receive.”

Paul David Baker was named to the Mechanical Board of Adjustments and Appeals, which is supposed to “hear appeals of decisions and interpretations of the administrative authority relating to the 1997 Arkansas Mechanical Code.”

Baker will replace Michael Blaylock of Blaylock Heating and Air. According to his application provided in the board packet, Baker has been in the HVAC industry for two decades and is “knowledgeable of state and local codes.”

The Plumbing Advisory Board is designed to advise the city in the formulation of rules about plumbing in the city, hear appeals to the city inspecting officials about plumbing and gas fitting codes and ordinances and prepare and conduct exams for licenses of plumbers and gas fitters.

David Webb, a system engineer and master electrician, will replace Andy Brown. He has previous experience performing construction inspections for a consulting engineering firm, according to his application.

Dennis Shaeffer of the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, was reappointed for another term to the Property Owners Appeal Board. The board is tasked with reviewing the ordinances related to cleaning up land and making recommendations for amendments and hear appeals from delinquent property owners charged for abatement costs.

Lastly, Clifton Culpepper was named to the Water and Sanitary Sewer Utilities Advisory Committee as a representative for Ward 2.

The committee was created earlier this year at the request of Mayor George McGill. Seven members were originally appointed to the committee despite not having representation from all four wards — there were no applicants at the time.

Instead of removing a member, the Board of Directors approved the addition of an extra member to have representation for all four wards.

The committee is tasked with reviewing and recommending any policies or programs related to the Utilities Department’s water and sewer programs.

“Mr. Culpepper, thank you for agreeing to serve,” Mayor George McGill said.

The Times Record reached out to all new appointments for comment but only received a response from Fenwick by 6 p.m. Wednesday.