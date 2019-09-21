Acme Brick Fort Smith office remains open

Acme Brick has been in business for 128 years and serving the building needs of the Fort Smith and surrounding communities since 1923. Although its plant operations in Fort Smith have ceased, Acme Brick Sales location at 2001 Old Greenwood Road will continue to sell brick from Acme’s 17 brick manufacturing facilities across the region. In addition to brick, Acme also sells rock, masonry fireplaces, flooring, iron doors, outdoor kitchen products along with many other building materials. The showroom is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Baptist Health mobile app

Baptist Health recently launched a new mobile application, putting the comprehensive resources and services of Arkansas’ largest and most trusted health care provider in the palm of your hand.

The myBaptistHealth app offers appointment scheduling services, provider profiles and a health library that is full of educational resources. Also housed within the app are Baptist Health Virtual Care and access to the MyChart patient portal.

To download the app, look for “myBaptistHealth Arkansas” in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit baptist-health.com.

Baptist Health Urgent Care opens

Baptist Health Urgent Care’s seventh urgent care center is now open at 7600 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, adjacent to Hank’s Furniture.

Baptist Health Urgent Care-Fort Smith opened Sept. 16, and provides urgent and family care, as well as wellness services on a walk-in basis. Patients can schedule a same day or next day visit online with Hold My Spot. The center is open seven days a week and treats the following non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and conditions.

Leading the health care team are nurse practitioners Mary Lunsford and Sarah Cook.

Lunsford graduated from Maryville University in St. Louis, with a Master of Science in Nursing. She has more than 17 years nursing experience in hospital case management roles and served for a number of years at both Sparks Regional Medical Center (now Baptist Health-Fort Smith) and Mercy Medical Center.

Cook earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She brings experience in both urgent care and hospital settings to her new role, having most recently served at MedExpress Urgent Care in Russellville and Conway.

Baptist Health Urgent Care-Fort Smith is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card will be accepted.

For more information about the urgent care center, visit baptist-health.com.

ArcBest named a Top 100 Trucker

ArcBest has been recognized as a Top 100 Trucker for 2019 by Inbound Logistics, a monthly trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain professionals, compiles the list of Top 100 Truckers each year. ArcBest was recognized in 2018, and ArcBest less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight was included on the list in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

Earlier this year, Inbound Logistics recognized ArcBest as a Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partner for 2019. ArcBest and the complete list of the 2019 Top 100 Truckers appear in the September 2019 print and digital editions of Inbound Logistics.