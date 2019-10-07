Hot Springs Village Anglers Club sponsored a wild card – fish any lake in the Village – catch and release largemouth bass tournament on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The day was cool, cloudy, with a slight breeze and just a little shower, which was perfect to be out on the beautiful lakes and the fish cooperated also.

The 33 anglers divided into 2 divisions (18 anglers and 15 co-anglers) caught and released 123 fish weighing 198 lbs.

Top honors for the Anglers Division went to Dave Keith with 5 fish weighing 12.4 lbs. Don Langston placed second with 5 fish weighing 11.5 lbs and Mike Crews came in third place with 5 fish weighing 10.3 lbs. Don Langston and Cliff James tied for the Angler Big Bass Award both catching fish weighing 4.6 lbs.

Trent Cole led the Co-Angler Division with 5 fish weighing 7.4 lbs. Bob Alexander and Larry Ivens both caught 5 fish weighing a total of 7.2 lbs but Alexander was awarded second place due to the fact that he caught a larger bass than Ivens. Big Bass Award for the Co-Anglers went to Ed Zumwalde who landed a 3.25 lb bass.

HSV Anglers will have several more tournaments in October and November. Visit www.hsvanglers.com for more information.