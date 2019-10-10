Rockline Industries and the Arkansas Tech Career Center last week announced last week there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 Friday morning in Russellville location to launch the Rockline Career Accelerator Program

The event is set for Rockline’s wet wipe production facility at 500 Industrial Boulevard in Russellville.

Rockline is launching an educational partnership with Arkansas Tech Career Center focused on providing training for high school juniors and seniors to provide them with the work-ready skills needed for them to succeed in today’s manufacturing industry.

The program is composed of a classroom component housed at ATCC and incorporates paid internships through the Rockline Industries facility in Russellville to further the student’s learning through the practical application of their classroom training.

A total of 20 students from ATCC’s Automation and Computer Sciences programs will be selected to pursue a paid internship with Rockline Industries with specialized training designed to ready the student as an entry-level operator.

As a part of the Career Accelerator Program, Rockline has installed a wet wipe production asset that is new to the Russellville facility which will serve as a hands-on learning platform for the students involved in the program.

Numerous state, local, business and educational leaders will speak Friday. Students from throughout the Arkansas River Valley region will tour the plant throughout the day.