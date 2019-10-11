The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., opened its biennial juried exhibition for mid-South artists Oct. 10. The exhibition runs through Jan. 4, 2020.

The Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition is an opportunity for artists to gain recognition and earn cash awards. ASC invites artists in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas to participate, according to a news release.

Artwork in all traditional forms including paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography is accepted.

The artists selected for the 2019 exhibition are: John Alleyne of Baton Rouge, La.; Michael Baggarly of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Kenneth Baskin of Lake Charles, La.; Julie Marks Blackstone of Shawnee, Okla.; Hattie Blackwell of Bixby, Okla.; Louise McLean Bodenheimer of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Sarah Bogdal of Nashville, Tenn.; Peter C Britton of St. Joseph, Mo.; Win Bruhl of Little Rock; Susan Bryant of Clarksville, Tenn.; Aaron Calvert of Russellville; Rick Cannon of Memphis, Tenn.;

Susan Baker Chambers of Little Rock; Jack Delaney of Tyler, Texas; Sarah DePetris of Richardson, Texas; Jacob Dugas of Iowa, La.; Amorette V. Garza of Corpus Christi, Texas; Robly A. Glover of Lubbock, Texas; Nabil Gonzalez of El Paso, Texas; Virginia Green of Robinson, Texas; Stephen Hawks of Brownsville, Texas; Marcus Howell of Springfield, Mo.; Shen Chen Hsieh of Springfield, Mo.;

Jed Jackson of Memphis, Tenn.; Randy H. Jolly of Vicksburg, Miss.; Nicole Poole of San Antonio, Texas; Kasey Ramirez of Fayetteville; Mike Ramsey of Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Melissa Robertson of Hammond, La.; Wesley Roden of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Andrew Scott of Denton, Texas; Karalee Scott of Denton, Texas; Mark Sisson of Stillwater, Okla.; Trent Thigpen of Corpus Christi, Texas; Veronica Vaughan of Flower Mound, Texas; Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado; Elizabeth Weber of Little Rock; Edie Wells of Huntsville, Texas; and Corinne Whittemore of McAllen, Texas.

“The entirety of the 2019 Rosenzweig exhibition is Symbolism, the late-19th century art movement that was anti-modern in concept and form,” juror Joseph Givens wrote in his juror’s statement.

“Once an isolated, regional art movement, ‘Low Brow’ and ‘Pop Surrealism’ is represented in gallery spaces and publications across the globe,” he said. “Certainly, the submissions to the 2019 Rosenzweig Exhibition, full of intriguing visuals, unafraid in their embrace of popular visual culture, and teeming with disconcerting provocations are a showcase of the expansive reach of that Low Brow Art.

“I am thankful to The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and their support of these bold visionaries whose work will help others like me explore the enigma of the Southern identity.”

The ASC Curator is Lenore Shoults.

“This is a stunning exhibition with emerging and established artists represented. As juror, Joseph Givens brought an exceptional group of artwork together for a do-not-miss art experience,” Shoults said.

Chaney Jewell is an ASC assistant curator.

“Within the Rosenzweig exhibition there is truly something for everyone,” Jewell said. “Selected pieces range from fantastical to refined, vibrant to monochrome. The broad range of styles, mediums, and techniques creates an extravaganza for the senses and visitors will be sure to leave the exhibition tantalized.”

The Irene Rosenzweig Endowment Fund Inc. supports the exhibition.

“A prominent Pine Bluff native, Irene Rosenzweig (1903-1997) was an accomplished scholar and educator. She tutored President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s family during their time in the White House,” according to the news release.

This year’s juror is Joseph Givens, a faculty member of the Louisiana State University College of Art & Design, and assistant director of LSU’s Ronald E. McNair Scholars Research Program.

“The 2019 Rosenzweig Exhibition represents my lifelong pursuit of art in search of truth through the exploration of the uncanny component of the human experience,” Givens wrote in his juror’s statement.

Givens earned a Master of Arts degree in art history in 2013 from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He also has a Master of Science in Education degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism, both from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.