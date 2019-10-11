The Ivy Center for Education will meet from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 913 University Drive.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet with girls and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will meet with boys. Students in 7-12th grades are invited to participate, according to a news release.

The AKA Alpha Rho Chapter at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, under the graduate advisor leadership of Toni McCastle Freeman and Monique Benford, will present the Girl Talk/Empowerment Workshop to girls.

Topics will include social media etiquette, wardrobe etiquette, character building, goal setting and college preparation.

Antonia Bannister is president of Alpha Rho Chapter and Majesty Blake is vice president.

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha will present Project Alpha to the young men.

“Project Alpha is a seminar program designed to provide young men with fundamental knowledge about decision making skills, education-professionalism, relationships and networking,” according to the release.

“The three goals of the program are to share knowledge by combating ignorance and fear with factual information; change attitudes by providing motivation toward positive behaviors and relationships; and provide skills by creating a sense of empowerment and self-esteem,” according to the release.

Earnest Brown Jr. is president and Brandun Flannigan is vice president of Delta Sigma Lambda chapter.

The Ivy Center is a youth mentoring/college readiness program established in 2004 to promote “Excellence in Academics and Good Character.”

Details: Mattie Collins, mattie1908@gmail.com or kencol1@msn.com or Patricia Berry at koolaidpat1@aol.com.