The Sebastian County Fall Cleanup Campaign continues 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in Hartford and Midland.

Proof of Sebastian County residence by Arkansas drivers license is required for disposal of trash at a cleanup site.

The cleanup site in Hartford is the water department, 205 S. Broadway.

In Midland, the site is Boyer Park on Arkansas Highway 45.

Tires will not be accepted as part of this cleanup campaign, a news release states. Appliances with Freon must have the compressor removed before it can be accepted.

Computers, TVs and VCRs will be accepted, however, with a trailer designated for those items at the Greenwood Street Department on Bell Road and at the Mansfield Public Works Building during their designated cleanup times. Contact the Solid Waste District at (479) 452-4104 for a complete list of e-waste centers with dates and times of operation.

Next weekend, Oct. 19, the cleanup sites will be the public works building in Mansfield and the Cherokee Park on West Broadway in Huntington.

Dumpsters will in place by 7 a.m. on Saturdays and will be picked up by 2 p.m. on the same day in order to be hauled to the landfill and dumped by closing time, 3:30 p.m.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson announced the Fall Cleanup Campaign last month as part of the Great Arkansas Cleanup to maintain the natural beauty of Sebastian County and help eliminate illegal dump sites.

The following items are not acceptable in the Dumpsters due to landfill regulations: yard waste such as grass, leaves and brush; oil, tires, batteries and hazardous or toxic wastes; TVs, computers and electronic equipment; cleaning chemicals, herbicides or pesticides; paints or liquids of any kind; fluorescent bulbs; appliances that contain Freon.