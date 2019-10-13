The longtime leader of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority was honored this week at a reception hosted by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

Ivy Owen served as FCRA executive director for 12 years, helping turn the former Fort Chaffee military base into a growing area for development in Fort Smith.

The medical college is one of the largest developments at Chaffee Crossing. A little more than five years ago, the land surrounding Chad Colley Boulevard, where the campus is now built, was virtually empty. Owen said the area was a “blank slate” when he was hired in 2007.

FCRA Marketing Director Lorie Robertson told the organization’s Board of Trustees and guests at a meeting this year there has been an undeniable change just along that street. Maps today compared to five years ago do not look the same.

Part of Owen’s vision for the area was a total rebranding, supporters say. He wanted the area to be a walkable, community-minded area, which is why Chaffee Crossing seemed to fit. Loss of his leadership and support for that vision in the Warehouse District, however, has led to a lawsuit by several landowners following an April change in land use from "mixed-used historic" to "industrial."

Under Owen’s leadership, FCRA sold about 5,000 acres to developers, which turned into $1.65 billion of investments. The investments include, but are not limited to, creating the medical school; housing; plants and headquarters of major corporations such as ArcBest, Glatfelter, Graphic Packaging, Mars Petcare and Umarex. Various small businesses, private practice clinics and restaurants have located in the area.

Chaffee Crossing features religious, historical and recreational developments, too. Several churches call the area home, while the historic district is a protected area. FCRA has partnered with the Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Department to build new running trails and pickleball courts.

According to a biography provided at the ceremony, more than 3,600 jobs and 29 neighborhoods have been created because of Chaffee Crossing’s success.

Because of Owen, a section of the future I-49 corridor was completed and an 11th fire station for the Fort Smith Fire Department was built, supporters said. Fire Chief Phil Christensen told the Fort Smith Board of Directors earlier this year the department may need to look at building a 12th station as the city continues to grow south.

“We’re not there yet, but the time will come,” Christensen said.

Owen received multiple awards from the Association of Defense Communities, Leadership Fort Smith, the University of Central Arkansas Community Development Institute and a citation from the Arkansas House of Representatives for “his vision, leadership and experience in economic and community development.”

He was replaced as director earlier this year after months of on and off health problems.

“Simply put, Ivy Owen has changed this region forever,” ACHE CEO Kyle Parker said. “Today we thank Ivy for all that he has done.”