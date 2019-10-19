LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioners unanimously voted to approve special veteran’s waterfowl hunts to coincide with this year’s youth hunts at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The hunt originally was approved at the federal level earlier this year as a way to show increased support for men and women who have served their country in the armed forces. Today’s vote officially recognizes this effort by allowing all active-duty military personnel and veterans who served in the active military, naval or air service and were discharged under conditions other than “dishonorable.”

The days of this hunt will be Dec. 7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2020, the same days as the annual Special Youth Waterfowl Hunt. Shooting hours and bag limits will remain the same as regular duck and goose seasons. Veteran hunters on wildlife management areas will not have shotshell restrictions and will be allowed to hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset, just as youths on these days.

All hunters must meet all license requirements for waterfowl hunting in Arkansas, including a valid hunting license, state waterfowl stamp, federal waterfowl stamp and current Harvest Information Program registration.

Commissioners also voted to create a new voluntary turkey stamp with a price of $9.50 to help bring awareness of turkey habitat needs in Arkansas. The stamp, much like the Northern Bobwhite Stamp, will be completely voluntary and will help fund turkey habitat needs in The Natural State.