People better not be up to any frisky business, because the Fort Smith Police Department has gone to the cats.

Pawfficer Fuzz, the newest member of the force, joined Mayor George McGill at the city offices Thursday for his swearing in ceremony. In pro-purr fashion, Fuzz wore his tactical harness and arrived in his carrier, decked out with paw-lice cruiser decals and lights.

McGill made sure there were “flags and the whole nine yards” for the short ceremony.

“We’ve got a unique officer that is going to be representing the city of Fort Smith, and we are very excited he is going to represent all the animals in the city,” McGill said. “We are a caring city, and he’s going to represent those pets and those that are needing homes.”

Fuzz will also paw-trol the halls of schools — on his leash, of course — and potentially visit nursing homes to provide purr-tection and joy while “he purrs the slogans and codes” of the department.

McGill didn’t just swear in the fluffy new member of claw enforcement but also made him an ambassador for the city. Fuzz agreed to McGill’s request to re-purr-esent Fort Smith well and “purr good things” about it.

“Welcome to the police force Pawfficer Fuzz. We’re expecting great things out of you,” McGill said. “If you do a good job, we may get some friends to join you in some auxiliary unit, but you will be running that unit, OK?”

“Meow,” Fuzz responded.

McGill approached the Police Department a few weeks ago about having a fun, treat-filled ceremony for the four-legged crime fighter.

“If he’s going to be an officer, he needs to be sworn in to make him official,” McGill said. “I think the idea of having a mascot is kind of cool. He’s going to get a lot of attention.”

Robyn Shoptaw, community relations/crime prevention officer and cat supervisor, said the event was cute and no one could watch it without smiling.

As a sworn pawfficer, he can now carry a gun, make arrests and enforce violations of the law. Fuzz can also get rid of traffic tickets by shredding them up, City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

Aric Mitchell, non-sworn Police Department spokesperson, isn’t concerned about being outranked by a cat. Mitchell previously told the Times Record his updated job duties focus on handling media requests and playing with Fuzz.

The pawfficer is a 15-week-old rescue cat from Jen’s Kitty Rehab. He’s been with the department since the beginning of September with the goal of bringing paws-itivity and helping officers build trust and connect with residents. Shoptaw said there are endless ways to do this.

“I think we could get a lot of mileage out of him,” McGill said. “He doesn’t know it, but make sure he’s fed well.”

Shoptaw said the pawfficer’s calendar is already full but residents will have ample op-purr-tunities to meet him.

The department recently announced a partnership with the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce for “Cat Tuesday” visits to local businesses. Fuzz has also made visits to preschools and community events.

Fuzz will be off duty Friday but has two appearances scheduled Saturday. He will attend from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Best Friends Pet Clinic Howl-O-Ween Bash and, weather permitting, the Believe in Fort Smith Trunk-or-Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McClure Amphitheater.