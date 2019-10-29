Fort Smith residents will have the opportunity to elect new school board representation in a little more than four months.

The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education approved Monday a resolution that sets the next election date March 3, 2020, along with the state preferential primary.

State Act 545 of 2019 indicates a district’s annual election should be held on one of two dates. In even-numbered years, the election should be held on the date of the preferential primary election or the general election.

During odd-numbered years, school elections should be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This means, if Nov. 1 falls on a Tuesday, the election would be held the following week. Elections may also be held on the third Thursday in May.

The Fort Smith Board of Education decided at its August 2017 meeting it would begin in 2018 having elections during even-numbered years on the day of the preferential primary and the corresponding date during odd-numbered years, the agenda packet states.

At-large board member Greg Magness, elected in 2017, told the Times Record in July he isn’t running for re-election because he’s running for the Sebastian County Division IV circuit judge position. Judge James O. Cox is set to retire at the end of his term for that position.

Magness said he’s proud of being on the board when it started the district-wide capital improvements, which will bring the facilities up to the quality of its programs and educators.

“It will be beneficial to the schools, students and community,” Magness said, noting it is expected to attract new business to the city. “(The school system) is one of the first things people look for when they’re thinking about moving somewhere.”

He thinks it will attract new businesses and families to the city.

Magness said every member of the board is invested in ensuring all Fort Smith children receive a quality education.

Cole not running

Zone III representative Jeannie Cole said Monday she also doesn’t plan to run for re-election. Cole has served the district for two decades but said there are young people in Fort Smith who could provide new leadership and thinks it’s time for her to “step aside.”

The voter registration deadline for this election, according to the schedule provided from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, is Feb. 3, 2020.