The Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival closed its 28th edition honoring winners in 7 categories including Best Southern Documentary, “Mossville: When Great Trees Fall”; Reel South Award, “Quilt Fever”; Best Short, “A Love Song for Latasha” which qualifies for an Oscar nomination; Best U.S. Documentary, “Circus of Books”; Critics Choice, “What We Left Unfinished”; Best International Documentary, “Objector”; and Audience Choice, “For Sama.”

Kicking off the largest and longest running documentary film festival in North America on Oct. 18 was Oscar nominated and popular screen and television actress, Diane Ladd, honorary chair. Other notable guests included Nafu Wang, award winning filmmaker from New York City, the festival’s Impact Award Recipient. Special guest was former Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe, featured in the film “Men & Women of Distinction: Mike Beebe.” Joining Beebe was film director Kathryn Tucker.

The weeklong event featured over 60 films including short subjects, animated features and personal question and answer sessions with filmmakers.

Students from local schools were also entertained and attended classes on the art of film production. There was a special live performance by Akio Sakurai, aka Mr. Jimmy, who offered virtuoso guitar riffs along with his personal history of dreams coming true in the documentary “Mr. Jimmy” along with a personal appearance by Peter Dowd, director.

The closing night’s film Oct. 26 was the world premiere of “Quest of the Muscle Nerd.” The film documents thousands of attendees to Atlanta’s Dragon Con. Jerry Peacock prepares a competition awarding both sides of the costume and physique equation. It was the first ever in his quest to find the ultimate muscle nerd. Directors, producer and subjects of the feature were present. The documentary will most likely be considered for an Oscar nomination.

Red-carpet party at The Avenue launched the closing evening along with awards on the Arlington Hotel stage followed by a “Super” Club after-party at the Vapors.