Hot Springs Village Police Department arrested another motorist for driving while intoxicated, and made several domestic-battery arrests.



Oct. 16

An officer picked up a dog on Mansilla Way after 7:30 a.m. and turned it over to an animal control officer. It had been on a porch all night, and had a harness, but no identification.

An officer kept the peace on Alginet Lane, while a woman picked up belongings.

A white Toyota or Hyundai failed to check in the West Gate at 10:08 a.m. A green Jeep did so at 1:16 p.m.

An urban bowhunter reported the theft of a deer climbing stand and game camera from Lomerio Lane. Another man told police he was at a home where a third area man stays sometimes, and the third man tried to sell the bowhunter’s tree stand for $150. The third man saw the bowhunter’s name had been scratched off. The third man confronted the seller, who pulled a gun on him. Garland County Sheriff’s Department responded, the report said.

A vehicle repossessor told the West Gate at 8:58 p.m. he was attempting to locate a Marla Marie Trail address, but he left after being told it was not in the Village.

Oct. 17

An Emperado Way resident reported a broken window on a Chevrolet van parked overnight. It was shattered, but not broken out, and no entry was gained. It was not immediately possible to ascertain if it was intentional or if the window broke itself, the report said.

After a Tomesa Lane domestic dispute involving a knife, two sisters were arrested and each charged with Class A domestic battery, Kelly Brooks, 55, Big Sky Way, Fountain Lake; and Kristi Bohn, 51, Vaqueria Lane. It initially began when one woman announced she was getting a butcher knife to remove her sister’s POA sticker.

An officer moved a “large log” on DeSoto Boulevard, near Minorca Road, at 4:14 p.m.

A medium-sized dog caught on Mazarron Drive around 5:25 p.m. was taken to the animal shelter. A smaller dog could not be caught.

A Gancho Way resident told police his $250 Guess backpack leaf blower was stolen from a storage area.

A Villager told police she received a link on her phone, which went to a pornographic site.

A loose husky with a 10-foot chain, but no collar, became stuck on a Playa Place tree at 8:35 p.m., and was taken to the animal shelter.

Oct. 18

Coronado Golf Course staff told police about 10 gallons of gasoline were stolen from four-wheelers, and a lock had been broken on a gas pump. The pump yielded no gas, as the power was shut off. Police received a video of the suspects, who may have come from off property.

A complainant told police a man failed to vacate an Emperado Way home after a 10-day notice to quit. The tenant was not immediately located.

In a scam, a caller who claimed to work for Microsoft told a Villager he was going to fix the computer. After a bit, another man called and told the Villager she owed $200.

A deer entering Cortez Road from the west ditch collided with a northbound vehicle. The deer did not appear to be injured, and left the scene of the accident. Damage: $400.

Oct. 19

An officer moved a dead deer off Minorca Road, near Coronado Baptist Church.

A large black lab and a small mixed-breed dog were loose on Laguna Way at 4:11 p.m.

Oct. 20

A dog was reportedly loose on Ponce de Leon Drive near Balboa Dam at 10:23 a.m., but it was not immediately located.

Two large dogs were reportedly running loose at 12:06 p.m. through a parking lot near DeSoto and Carmona Road.

A small brown, friendly pit-bull terrier found on Barcelona Way at 12:39 p.m. was taken to the animal shelter.

A woman who went to her husband’s workplace was arrested after a 1:25 p.m. call, and was charged with domestic battery-third degree, interference with emergency communication and disorderly conduct. Michelle Richardson, 50, Fountain Lake, was taken to Garland County jail.

After a report of an erratic white GMC with no license plate that was eastbound on DeSoto at 7:52 p.m. near Balearic Road, the truck turned onto Cortez Road and was stopped by police. Abel Carl Muniz II, 50, tested 0.119 BAC. He was arrested for DWI and taken to Saline County jail. His citation lists a Lake Ouachita State Park address.

Oct. 21

A bow hunter said at 3:21 a.m. a $300 deer stand was stolen from near Espectro Lane between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13.

A commercial truck reportedly tailgated in Danville Gate around 4 p.m.

An Estremendura Drive man said a woman with whom he formerly cohabited took a number of items, including a Honda generator, speakers, vintage Snap-On tool box, welding station, 3 paintings, 2 carport lights, amplifiers, an 18-inch Echo chainsaw and 2 DeWalt drills. Because they had co-owned the property and contents, police told him it was a civil issue.

Oct. 22

A deer ran into a car at Carmino Road and Burgos Way around 11:21 a.m. The car was disabled and towed. The deer was not found.

A commercial vehicle reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 3:42 p.m.

A golfer who had been playing at DeSoto Golf Course suspects someone loosened all five wheel nuts while he was playing between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Oct. 23

Police went to a 2:46 a.m. 911 hangup call on Majorca Drive. After one resident poured the remainder of the alcohol down the sink, another resident called 911.

A severely injured deer died after 9:31 a.m. near DeSoto Boulevard and Pontevedra Way.

A gray Dodge SUV reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 10:34 a.m. A white Toyota SUV failed to check in the West Gate at 11:35 a.m.

A westbound Chevrolet car ran into a Toyota car waiting to turn off DeSoto Boulevard at Sanchez Way. The second driver was cited for following too closely. Damage: $600 and $1,000.

A Hondo Lane resident said someone took speakers and an amp from his parked SUV overnight. Loss: $1,350.

A deer ran from the north ditch onto Fresno Road, colliding with an eastbound vehicle. The deer was not located. Damage: $800.

A black sedan with tinted windows and a Florida license plate failed to check in the West Gate at 6:13 p.m.

After a traffic stop for a headlight out, the driver was picked up an a misdemeanor failure to comply warrant and was taken to Garland County jail.

Oct. 24

Police headed to McNeely Circle to assist Garland County Sheriff’s Department in serving a misdemeanor warrant at 3 a.m., but the sheriff’s office cancelled the call after serving the warrant with no resistance.

A Villager told police an older gray 4-door sedan had tailgated behind him at Danville Gate at 7:15 p.m., then kept following him, so he finally turned in the Good Samaritan parking lot to be in a public area. He said the vehicle sat near him a few minutes, before it spun its tires and sped away. No further description of the car was available. The complainant told police it had spooked him.

A National Park Service ranger told police he was investigating illegal dumping, and it appeared the materials were coming from the Village.

A Villager told police someone had stolen her identity, then printed and passed fake checks for $248.85 and $326.10.

A dark Volkswagen reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 5:18 p.m., and a silver Toyota did at 11:38 p.m.

Police went to a domestic disturbance on Troza Lane at 11:44 p.m.