A drive down any back road or highway in the River Valley will show the area is rich in farm country. Cattle ranches and poultry farms dot the landscape from Sallisaw to Clarksville and Mountainburg to Waldron. Small timber mills are heard from Winslow to Abbott, and a big one still runs steady in Mansfield.

Agriculture is Arkansas’ largest economic sector. It adds about $21 billion to the state’s economy annually. Most of state’s 49,346 farms are family owned, and 16 percent of Arkansas’ farms account for 92 percent of production, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Timber, soybean, corn and rice are also a major factor in the $21 billion in agriculture products. A Only Georgia surpasses Arkansas in chicken broiler production. There are about 2,500 farms in Arkansas that grow chickens, the Ag Department records. Many farmers grow both cattle and poultry. At least one local farmer, Liz Preston of Prestonrose Farm & Brewing Co. near Subiaco, is both an organic farmer and brewer of fine ales.

Arkansas ranks 12th nationally in beef cows on farms with 1.7 million head of cattle on 28,292 farms in Arkansas producing cattle. Angus beef cows are a growing portion of that, with 3,351 registered Angus breeders in Arkansas. The state hosted 11 Angus sales last year selling a total of 929 head of registered Angus cattle for a total gross of $2.6 million to average $2,850 per animal, according to the American Angus Association.

Pork is an $80 million a year commodity in Arkansas with more than 1.8 million pigs produced in the state annually, according to the Ag department.

While rice, soybean, corn and other row crops are more common in the Delta of Arkansas, signs of a healthy timber industry can be found in Mansfield with the West Fraser sawmill and lumber manufacturer. Arkansas’s timber industry contributes $6.4 billion to the state’s income, Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed out in a recent weekly newsletter. The timber industry employs 28,000 people directly, and provides more than 60,000 other jobs indirectly through equipment sales and maintenance, fuel suppliers, diesel mechanics, and mill supply stores, to name a few.

Agriculture and Forestry use more than 95 percent of Arkansas’ land resources: 14.5 million acres of farmland; 6.2 million acres of crops; 8.3 million acres of livestock and hay; and 18.8 million acres of forest.

The average farm size in Arkansas is 308 acres. The average age for a farmer in Arkansas is 57. Other averages available from the Ag Department include: value of land and buildings, $658,732; average yearly farm expenses, $124,324; average yearly farm revenue, $160,270.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman recently held his annual farm tour, meeting with both farmers and corporations in Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District involved in the state’s agricultural economy.

“Farmers are the backbone of the American economy,” Westerman said in a news release. “Everything from the cereal you eat in the morning, the shirt you wear to work, and the table you eat dinner on can be traced back to a resource produced from the land. Arkansas is home to a variety of farms, and visiting them and meeting the men and women who manage them is always a highlight of my year.”

Westerman accepted concerns about levee damage from the Arkansas River flooding this summer, and was educated on beef cattle operations. He was also shown crop harvests and discussed with farmers some practical solutions to issues facing American farmers.

Westerman began the farm tour in Mulberry at a United States Department of Agriculture grant kickoff event. Both Waldron and Mulberry recently received USDA Rural Community Development grants.

Westerman continued his tour with stops at Ozark High School to talk to Future Farmers of America (FFA) students, a survey of flood damage at both Patterson Soybean and Corn Farm and McLean Bottom, a tour of Big River Roller and Farm Bureau meetings in Paris. Westerman also met with the Fourche River Farm and Cattle Company to talk about their beef cattle operation.