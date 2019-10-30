Staff members for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., will host a mobile office event from 10:45–11:45 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Franklin County Senior Center, 222 N. Vine St. in Charleston.

Boozman’s staff will be available at the walk-in event to help Arkansans who are having problems involving the federal government and to hear their thoughts about legislative issues, according to a news release.

“Working through issues with the federal government can often be overwhelming," Boozman says in the release. "As a senator, it is one of my privileges to help Arkansans navigate through and cut the red tape — making it more convenient for citizens to use government services. Constituent service is always my top priority. My staff will be available to assist you with any questions you may have. They are looking forward to visiting with Franklin County residents and answering questions and helping resolve issues involving federal agencies."

For information on the event, call Boozman’s Lowell office at (479) 725-0400.