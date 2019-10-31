The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Nov. 4

Garlic Rosemary chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges and milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Glazed ham, country potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, fresh banana and milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Beef chili macaroni, green beans, whole kernel corn, white bread, frosted cake and milk.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Pork loin, country gravy, oven roasted sweet potatoes, okra and tomatoes, wheat bread, carnival cookie and milk.

Friday, Nov. 8

Hamburger patty, lettuce and tomato, French fries, hamburger bun, hot cinnamon applesauce, mustard and ketchup and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and hip hop line dancing.

Tuesday and Thursday

Drums Alive, PEPPI, Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.