The U.S. Marshals Museum, Unexpected project and Riverfront Skate and Bike Park are often noted as things that will bring tourists and boost the local economy. Harper Ellis Hair Co., a hair extension company at Salon Five Zero Four, should be on the list.

Terra Harvell, owner and stylist, opened the salon about two years ago. She said there were quality issues with other extension brands and wanted better.

Harvell “roped in” Rachel Madison, salon manager and financial “muscle,” and started searching for how to do it themselves. Harper Ellis Hair Co., named after Madison’s daughter and a family name of Harvell’s, was officially founded in January after long-term testing.

The extensions were initially only for in-house clients, but other stylists wanted to try them out. Now, Harper Ellis extensions are installed on women nationwide.

“I think it’s cool that we ship out packages every day and when they get that label, it comes from 504 Garrison Avenue, Fort Smith, Arkansas,” Harvell said. “Not everybody knows that, but here in our little bitty town, we are making such a difference.”

‘I get to make people happy’

Harvell, a bubbly and chatty Muldrow native, said she always wanted to be a stylist and recalled styling as a child “the few hairs” on her great-grandparents' heads.

“Doctors and lawyers’ clients probably aren’t always happy to see them, but my clients are always happy to see me, because a hair day is a good day,” Harvell said. “For a living, I get to make people happy.”

Extensions aren’t often taught in cosmetology school, so that was her first major investment to further her education. Harvell knows there are people who think they are a waste of time and money, but she doesn’t care.

Getting to install extensions on a client is just an extension, pun very intended, of what she does with the other services — make people happy.

“We don’t think it’s life or death, but people have a lot of outlets they do to make themselves feel better. I would hate to see someone discount something that changes people’s lives a lot of the time and makes them feel ‘them’ again,” Harvell said. “I have several clients with medical conditions that aren’t able to grow their hair, so the fact that I can give them something they don’t have is super rewarding.”

‘The best quality of extensions’

Quality and ethics are important for the business duo, especially in the hair collection and production process.

Harper Ellis extensions are made from 100% human hair in the western part of China. Harvell said Americans don’t typically grow their hair out to sell, but there’s a big market overseas.

Companies have previously been criticized for underpaying women before upselling the hair to rich clients. Harvell takes pride in knowing those who sell their hair for Harper Ellis are paid fairly.

“In other countries, it’s actually a great source of income for people,” Harvell said. “Where we get our hair, it gives the young women that it comes from income to go to school, support their families and eat.”

To further ensure quality, Harvell and Madison visited the production facility in China last month. They frequently communicate with their collectors and producers but wanted to be present when extensions were made.

“You’re told something, and that’s great, but I want to see it with my own eyes,” Harvell said, noting the dyeing, treatment and hand-tying process can upward of one week for one “weft” of hair.

But the owners aren’t the only ones singing the company’s praises.

Erica Bankston, a local business owner, said the hair is soft and has a seamless appearance that works for all types of styles. Her extensions have lasted more than six months.

“I immediately feel more glamorous and empowered,” Bankston said of her locks. “It’s so exciting to see a women-owned business taking the industry by storm. I’m passionate about my companies and these ladies are passionate about theirs. It shows in the quality of their products and their customer service.”

Elle Harper Henderson works in New York for a marketing firm but is from Fort Smith. She had the extensions installed before her wedding last summer and has had the same set “for months." Henderson called Harper Ellis the “best quality of extensions I’ve worn.”

“The others were expensive, but after no time at all, the hair dried out and became brittle. Harper Ellis extensions can be washed and treated like your normal hair,” Henderson said. “My routine didn’t need to be changed, and the hair has kept its quality and texture.”

‘I come back to get my hair done’

Fort Smith might be small city, but Harper Ellis is providing name recognition and turning it into a hair destination.

“Almost every time I’m in the salon, I’m meeting someone who flew in from states away to have extensions installed,” Bankston said. “Fort Smith has so much to offer; I’m so excited to see a national brand emerge from our area.”

According to Instagram posts, salons in more than 20 states used the brand in October alone. Harvell said there’s nothing like being tagged in photos of women with their extensions, including country singer Lyrx — Bankston’s sister — ESPN softball analyst Erin Miller and Arkansas model Emily Edwards.

The salon is also hosting a hair academy at Propak in January. Anywhere from 50 to 150 stylists from around the country will meet to learn more about the industry, best practices and marketing, among other topics.

“It’s just been a whirlwind for sure. I never thought I’d be here wrapped up in all this,” said Madison, a Sallisaw native. “It doesn’t matter how small the town you come from, if your dreams are bigger than it, you can make it happen.”

Henderson said Harvell and Madison “go-getters,” and she has enjoyed watching the company grow as they make an impact in the industry at home and nationwide.

“I live in New York City, and I come back to Fort Smith to get my hair done,” Henderson said. “In our little hometown, these women are trailblazers in providing a service that many larger cities do not yet offer.”